Boman Irani to Kirron Kher, 5 actors who debuted late & proved that age is just a number

Age is a just a number. How many times have you heard this phrase? To most of us, it is just a random saying with not much meaning. After all, god forbid if we aren’t settled by the time we are 25! The society and our peers pressurise us to know what we want to do early in our life or else ‘we might be too late’. However, the day when we realise that no one decides our timeline but us, is the day we leave all the societal expectations behind and truly focus on us. Bollywood is an industry which is notorious for only being biased towards young talent. However, there are numerous brilliant personalities who shattered this stereotype, entered the industry at an older age and today are ruling the game. And thank god for it! If gems like Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal thought it was too late and never commenced their Bollywood journey, the industry and the audience would have been deprived of such brilliance. Here’s an article to cheer and encourage you to do what your hearts wants and whenever it wants to do it.
Photo Credit : Boman Irani Instagram
While Paresh Rawal officially marked his entry into the entry with a supporting role in 1984 movie Holi, it was only in 2000 that he gained wide recognition with his comic role in Hera Phera. He bagged his first lead role in 2012 with Oh My God!
Photo Credit : Amazon Prime Video India
Although she started her career in 1980's, Kirron had to pause it to raise her children. Years later, she made her comeback with Shyam Benegal’s Sardari Begum. Fast forward a few later, Kirron is one of the most loved onscreen mommy!
Photo Credit : Kirron Kher Instagram
Boman Irani commenced his Bollywood journey at 44, after being a waiter, photographer and doing theatre. He finally made his debut with Raju Hirani's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and the it has been an uphill ride ever since!
Ronit Roy had a nice TV career however he stepped into Bollywood quite late in his life. Ever since he kickstarted his Bollywood journey with Udaan, he has constantly looked for opportunities to upgrade himself and has only been extremely successful.
Photo Credit : Ronit Roy Instagram
Pankaj only did a few cameos here and there till the time he bagged a major role in Gangs of Wasseypur and the rest is history! Today, whatever movie Pankaj takes up, he makes sure to wow us with his brilliance.
Photo Credit : Pankaj Tripathi Instagram
