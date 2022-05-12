Boman Irani to Kirron Kher, 5 actors who debuted late & proved that age is just a number

1 / 6

Actors who stepped late into the Industry

Age is a just a number. How many times have you heard this phrase? To most of us, it is just a random saying with not much meaning. After all, god forbid if we aren’t settled by the time we are 25! The society and our peers pressurise us to know what we want to do early in our life or else ‘we might be too late’. However, the day when we realise that no one decides our timeline but us, is the day we leave all the societal expectations behind and truly focus on us. Bollywood is an industry which is notorious for only being biased towards young talent. However, there are numerous brilliant personalities who shattered this stereotype, entered the industry at an older age and today are ruling the game. And thank god for it! If gems like Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal thought it was too late and never commenced their Bollywood journey, the industry and the audience would have been deprived of such brilliance. Here’s an article to cheer and encourage you to do what your hearts wants and whenever it wants to do it.

Photo Credit : Boman Irani Instagram