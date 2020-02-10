/
/
/
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho's Parasite broke THESE records at the awards season; Check it out
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho's Parasite broke THESE records at the awards season; Check it out
Check out these records broken by Bong Joon Ho's Parasite making all its wins historic. From the best director, best international film to the best original screenplay.
Written By
Tridisha Baruah
2679 reads
Mumbai
Updated: February 10, 2020 12:23 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Add new comment