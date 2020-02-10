Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho's Parasite broke THESE records at the awards season; Check it out

1 / 6

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite broke THESE records, Check it out

Parasite is winning big at the Oscars 2020. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite won the Best International Film award at the 92nd Academy Awards, making history as the first Korean film to win it. The movie was also the highest-grossing international movie of 2019. Parasite made history by also becoming the first Korean — and the first Asian — film ever to claim the original screenplay Oscar Award with director Bong Joon Ho and co-writer Han Jin Won beating Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns for 1917 and Rian Johnson for Knives Out. The black comedy thriller has not only set records at Oscars but also shined across other awards. Today, have a look at these records set by the movie Parasite.

Photo Credit : Getty