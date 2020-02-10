Home
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho's Parasite broke THESE records at the awards season; Check it out

Check out these records broken by Bong Joon Ho's Parasite making all its wins historic. From the best director, best international film to the best original screenplay.
2679 reads Mumbai Updated: February 10, 2020 12:23 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Bong Joon Ho's Parasite broke THESE records, Check it out

    Parasite is winning big at the Oscars 2020. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite won the Best International Film award at the 92nd Academy Awards, making history as the first Korean film to win it. The movie was also the highest-grossing international movie of 2019. Parasite made history by also becoming the first Korean — and the first Asian — film ever to claim the original screenplay Oscar Award with director Bong Joon Ho and co-writer Han Jin Won beating Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns for 1917 and Rian Johnson for Knives Out. The black comedy thriller has not only set records at Oscars but also shined across other awards. Today, have a look at these records set by the movie Parasite.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 2 / 6
    The first South Korean film to be nominated for Academy Awards’ best picture category

    The movie bagged 6 nominations at the Academy Awards becoming the first South Korean movie to be nominated for the best picture.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    Oscars 2020- Parasite made history by becoming the first Korean and the first Asian film ever to claim the original screenplay award.

    The movie based on social inequality won hearts and respect for its amazing storyline.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 6
    In the history of the Academy Awards, Parasite has become the first ever foreign-language film and non-English language film that has taken home the Best Picture Award at Oscars.

    In the entire history of the Academy Awards, no foreign-language film has ever taken home the best picture Oscar — a precedent that “Parasite,” which earned six nominations in all and won four of them.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 6
    It's the first Korean film to win the Palme d'Or and the first to win with a unanimous vote since 2013's Blue Is the Warmest Colour.

    It was praised as one of the greatest South Korean films ever made and one of the best films of the 2010s. It has grossed $167.6 million worldwide so far, becoming Bong's highest-grossing release and the third highest-grossing film in South Korea.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 6
    Parasite also became the first non-English film to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

    The Kim family seems to have impressed everyone with its amazing storyline and outstanding performances.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

