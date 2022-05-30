The Boys Season 3: All you need to know about Karl Urban and Chace Crawford's show

The Boys Season 3 is all set to release in June and fans are super excited for the same. The third season of the show is expected to get even more exciting than the first two a new Supe — and enemies with Supe abilities arrive. The synopsis of the upcoming season has also suggested that the coming episodes will kick off an all-out war between The Boys and The Seven. There's also a new character who will be introduced this season which will be the Superhero: Soldier Boy. The trailers and promos of the show have been enough to tease the twists that the Anti-Supe weapon is going to bring in the new season. As for the cast of the show, fan-favourites Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, and Erin Moriarty as Starlight. Giancarlo Esposito, Chace Crawford, Dominique McElligott, and Jessie T. Usher will reprise their roles. The Boys Season 3 will be arriving on June 3 and ahead of the same, here's a look at some other important details about the show that you must know.
Photo Credit : Prime Video
The third season of The Boys is all set to release on June 3. The second season of the show arrived in 2019 and received positive reviews. The show's violent nature and crude language have been its selling points, setting itself apart from the rest of the superhero genre shows.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The official synopsis of The Boys Season 3 reads, "It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy."
Photo Credit : YouTube/Prime Video
Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles has officially been cast in The Boys Season 3 and the actor will be seen playing the role of Soldier Boy, a character ripped from the original Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics.
The Boys Season 3 which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video will consist of eight episodes which will be released weekly after the first two episodes premiere together on June 3.
Apart from Jesen Ackles, there are other new additions this season including new Supes in town, Sean Patrick Flannery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva will play Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Supersonic respectively. The Walking Dead's Laurie Holden will be playing Crimson Countess.
