The Boys Season 3: All you need to know about Karl Urban and Chace Crawford's show

The Boys Cast

The Boys Season 3 is all set to release in June and fans are super excited for the same. The third season of the show is expected to get even more exciting than the first two a new Supe — and enemies with Supe abilities arrive. The synopsis of the upcoming season has also suggested that the coming episodes will kick off an all-out war between The Boys and The Seven. There's also a new character who will be introduced this season which will be the Superhero: Soldier Boy. The trailers and promos of the show have been enough to tease the twists that the Anti-Supe weapon is going to bring in the new season. As for the cast of the show, fan-favourites Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, and Erin Moriarty as Starlight. Giancarlo Esposito, Chace Crawford, Dominique McElligott, and Jessie T. Usher will reprise their roles. The Boys Season 3 will be arriving on June 3 and ahead of the same, here's a look at some other important details about the show that you must know.

Photo Credit : Prime Video