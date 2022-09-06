PHOTOS: Introduction to the ‘Heart-Stealers’ of K-Pop, THE BOYZ

1 / 12

A mini look book on the various ensembles by the brilliant members of THE BOYZ

On December 6, THE BOYZ officially debuted with the release of their first extended play ‘The First’ and its lead single ‘Boy’. From February 12 to March 15, their second reality show ‘The 100’ aired on V Live. As a result of this show, they held an online mini-concert on March 23. Sangyeon had his first fixed cast appearance on the show ‘We are the One’ that aired from February 26 until its cancellation on March 26. THE BOYZ were invited to perform at the 12th Asian Film Awards on March 17 in Macau, their first overseas performance. The group released their second extended play ‘The Start’ and its lead single ‘Giddy Up’ on April 3, 2018. The group released their third extended play ‘The Only’ and its lead single ‘No Air’ on November 29, 2018. On December 1, the group won another ‘Best New Male Artist Award’ at the 2018 Melon Music Awards. The group released their second single album ‘Bloom Bloom’ and its lead single ‘Bloom Bloom’ on April 29. On May 7, THE BOYZ received their first-ever music show win on ‘SBS MTV's The Show’. On February 10, the group released their first studio album ‘Reveal’ and its lead single ‘Reveal’. On March 20, it was announced that the group will join Mnet's reality television competition ‘Road to Kingdom’. On June 12, they released their new song ‘Checkmate’ for the show's finale. The group eventually finished in first place, winning the show and securing a spot in upcoming Mnet program ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’. On September 21, the group released their fifth extended play ‘Chase’ and its lead single ‘The Stealer’.

Photo Credit : News1