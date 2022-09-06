PHOTOS: Introduction to the ‘Heart-Stealers’ of K-Pop, THE BOYZ

On December 6, THE BOYZ officially debuted with the release of their first extended play ‘The First’ and its lead single ‘Boy’. From February 12 to March 15, their second reality show ‘The 100’ aired on V Live. As a result of this show, they held an online mini-concert on March 23. Sangyeon had his first fixed cast appearance on the show ‘We are the One’ that aired from February 26 until its cancellation on March 26. THE BOYZ were invited to perform at the 12th Asian Film Awards on March 17 in Macau, their first overseas performance. The group released their second extended play ‘The Start’ and its lead single ‘Giddy Up’ on April 3, 2018. The group released their third extended play ‘The Only’ and its lead single ‘No Air’ on November 29, 2018. On December 1, the group won another ‘Best New Male Artist Award’ at the 2018 Melon Music Awards. The group released their second single album ‘Bloom Bloom’ and its lead single ‘Bloom Bloom’ on April 29. On May 7, THE BOYZ received their first-ever music show win on ‘SBS MTV's The Show’. On February 10, the group released their first studio album ‘Reveal’ and its lead single ‘Reveal’. On March 20, it was announced that the group will join Mnet's reality television competition ‘Road to Kingdom’. On June 12, they released their new song ‘Checkmate’ for the show's finale. The group eventually finished in first place, winning the show and securing a spot in upcoming Mnet program ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’. On September 21, the group released their fifth extended play ‘Chase’ and its lead single ‘The Stealer’.
Photo Credit : News1
Sangyeon looks amazing in the black and white knitwear and prince-like hairstyle!
Jacob is a sight to see in the black leather look!
Younghoon gives off royal feels in the flowy hair and sharp tux.
Hyunjae takes on a sweet look in the grey jacket and pink t-shirt.
Juyeon takes on a Gen-Z look in the red-checkered jacket, t-shirt and white bucket hat.
Kevin has a mature look on with the faux leather outfit and gelled hair!
New looks cute and handsome in the stage outfit!
Q looks adorable in the black outfit and contrasting, blonde hair!
Ju Haknyeon is all looks in the black denim look and cute hairstyle!
Sunwoo looks amazing in the denim look!
Eric looks cute in the white flowy outfit and amazing hairstyle!