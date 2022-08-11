Brad Pitt-Gwyneth Paltrow to Johnny Depp-Winona Ryder: 6 ex-celebrity couples you didn't know were engaged

Hollywood has in its time seen a lot of broken relationships. From peaceful goodbyes to painful public feuds, fans have witnessed a lot of their favourite celebs' life. But there are still those who prefer to keep their romance on the low. Some such relationships are listed below, those that barely anyone remembers were an item and even went as far as getting engaged but never could reach the aisle hand-in-hand. Continue scrolling to find out some Hollywood ex-couples that you didn't know were engaged once.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Before Brad Pitt became the it-couple when he met Jennifer Aniston, Pitt dated Gwyneth Paltrow from 1994 to 1997. The pair got engaged but things did not work out as they planned. Paltrow and Pitt remain good friends till now.
Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts' relationship was one of the biggest scandals of the 90s, barely talked about afterwards. The pair got engaged in 1991 and held a production of a wedding with all things elaborate but things fell apart when Roberts left her groom at the alter and flew to Ireland with his best friend Jason Patric.
Perhaps the most iconic couple of the 90s, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder got engaged in 1990 after a year of dating each other but the relationship could not last and they broke off their arrangement three years later.
Many fans of Aniston world recognize Donovan from the sitcom Friends where he played the role of Joshua, the short love interest to Rachel. The couple dated for three years before getting engaged in 1998 but the saddest part of all was that when they were filming Friends together, things were falling apart in their personal life.
After her ET fame, Drew Barrymore moved out of her parents' house at the age of 15 and the following year she got engaged to Leland but broke off her engagement months later.
After his divorce from Sadie Frost, Jude Law started dating Miller and went on to propose to her in 2004. In the following year, Law issued a public apology for getting involved with his kids' nanny which led to Miller, his co-star on Alfie, breaking up with him in 2006. Though the couple got back together later in 2009 but things did not work out and they broke off their relationship for good in 2011.