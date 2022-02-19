Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie & 4 other scandalous celebrity love triangles that rocked Hollywood

There have been controversial love triangles for as long as there have been famous love tales. From Liz Taylor to Taylor Swift, it seems that few celebrities are immune to a good old-fashioned controversy. Continue reading to learn about the most unforgettable celebrity love triangles of all time.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Khloé Kardashian has forgiven Tristan Thompson for cheating on her when she was pregnant with their baby, True Thompson. While they worked on their relationship, Thompson was allegedly unfaithful once again, this time with Kylie Jenner's closest friend, Jordyn Woods. Despite the fact that Kardashian and Thompson continue to co-parent their child, the family has cut all relations with Woods.
When Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston began dating in 1998, they were Hollywood's sexiest pair. According to the New York Daily News, they married after two years in a USD1 million ceremony in Malibu. They seemed to be going strong until approximately 2005, when the couple announced their divorce to People. Pitt was working on Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie at the time, and they began dating shortly after the divorce announcement. Pitt and Jolie then became the new It couple, marrying in 2014, but Jolie has now filed for divorce.
As per Harper Bazaar, in 1997, Reese Witherspoon met Ryan Phillippe at her 21st birthday party. They later co-starred in the 1999 picture Cruel Intentions. By the end of the year, the couple had married and had their first child, Ava Phillippe. Fans were shocked when the pair filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in 2006. Phillippe was quickly connected to his Stop-Loss co-star, Abbie Cornish, and suspicions of adultery began to swirl. Until 2010, the pair was in a relationship. In 2011, Witherspoon married talent agent Jim Toth.
According to People, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid enjoyed a regular on-again, off-again romance until late 2016, when the pair decided to call it quits for good owing to schedule difficulties. The Weeknd would subsequently begin promoting his new album, Starboy, and the two would reconnect on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in 2016. Soon after, The Weeknd began seeing Selena Gomez, and Hadid allegedly felt "betrayed" by the new romance. The new couple split up, probably because of a new love triangle.
Yes, the Justin–Selena saga continued after they reunited in November 2017 and ended in March 2018. Bieber reconnected with another ex, Hailey Bieber, a few months later. The pair was known for their PDA-filled vacations, and Bieber proposed in July 2018. Gomez was taken aback, but she channelled her sorrow into her next album, Rare, which was released in 2020.