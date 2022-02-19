Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie & 4 other scandalous celebrity love triangles that rocked Hollywood

3 / 6

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie

When Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston began dating in 1998, they were Hollywood's sexiest pair. According to the New York Daily News, they married after two years in a USD1 million ceremony in Malibu. They seemed to be going strong until approximately 2005, when the couple announced their divorce to People. Pitt was working on Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie at the time, and they began dating shortly after the divorce announcement. Pitt and Jolie then became the new It couple, marrying in 2014, but Jolie has now filed for divorce.

Photo Credit : Getty Images