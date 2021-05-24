Advertisement
From Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts to Alec Baldwin: Best guest appearances in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. has had many great guest appearances that made the classic even more interesting. Read ahead to take a look at the best guest appearances on the series.
    Best guest-appearances on the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

    F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is one of the most popular TV series that was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. It premiered on September 22, 1994, and went on to air for a decade till May 6, 2004. The series starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer and the plot of the show revolves around the story of six friends who are in their 20s and 30s, living in the New York City. It is considered as a classic American television sitcom and was the highest-rated TRP show at the time. The fans of this series are now awaiting the first-ever “Friends: The Reunion” that will be premiering on HBO Max on May 27, 2021, where the cast will be on camera together for the first time since the show ended. Throughout the ten seasons of the series, the audience watching the show experienced love, heartache and antics of this Central Perk gang, along with its changing cultural tides and the countless A-list guest appearances. Given below are some of the best guest appearances from F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

    Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt played the character of Ross Geller’s schoolmate, Will Colbert, who joins the cast for the Thanksgiving dinner.

    Bruce Wills

    Bruce Wills appeared on the series as Ross Geller’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Steven’s father, Paul Steven, who then starts dating Rachel Green.

    Susan Sarandon

    Susan Sarandon portrayed the character of Joey Tribianni’s Days of Our Lives co-star, Cecilia Monroe.

    Hank Azaria

    Hank Azaria appeared on the show a couple of times as David, “the scientist guy” who always had a thing going on with Phoebe Buffay.

    Gary Oldman

    Gary Oldman played Joey Tribianni’s co-star, Richard Crosby, who makes him get late for the Geller-Bing wedding.

    Jill Goodacre

    Jill Goodacre appeared in the series as herself and is seen getting stuck at an ATM with Chandler Bing due to power cut.

    Sean Penn

    Sean Penn portrayed the character of Eric who has to decide between the Buffay twins, Ursula and Phoebe.

    Julia Roberts

    Julia Roberts appeared on the series as Susie “underpants” Moss who is Chandler Bing’s childhood friend and has a memorable “date” with him.

    Bob Balaban

    Bob Balaban played Frank Buffay Sr, Phoebe Buffay’s father who ran away but returns for her grandmother’s funeral.

    Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin appeared on the series as Parker, Phoebe Buffay’s love-interest for an episode.

