Brad Pitt dating history will leave you surprised

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, well the last time these two celebrated actors made headlines together was when they had an unmissable moment after winning at the SAG Awards, and people can't stop talking about it. While Pitt took home the award for the best supporting actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Jennifer won an award for outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series for "The Morning Show". As we all know that Jen and Brad had a separate fan base for their relationship followed by their marriage from 1994 to 2004, fans were heartbroken when the couple split in the year 2005. Brad started dating actress Angelina Jolie but post their happy years of marriage yet again, the actor surprised the world when he split with the actress in 2016. Brad has surprised the world with his relationships in the past too. Today we have a list of actresses and celebrities actor Brad Pitt dated, Check it out.

Photo Credit : getty images