/
/
/
From Brad Pitt to Winona Ryder: 11 Cameos by the BEST actors that made FRIENDS even more iconic
From Brad Pitt to Winona Ryder: 11 Cameos by the BEST actors that made FRIENDS even more iconic
Joey, Phoebe, Ross, Rachel, Monica and Chandler were not the only ones that entirely contributed to making Friends as iconic as ever. But, there were several other best actors that made it worth a watch. We have listed some of them for you.
1 / 12
A look at 11 best actors who made Friends even more iconic with their cameo
One of the most iconic and popular sitcoms of all time. Thanks to the comic timing, the ride or die friendship and from the passionate chemistry or the appearance of iconic stars, the show had it all. The roster includes A-listers, television icons and actors in the series from classic Brad Pitt to Stranger Things' Winona Ryder. Apart from an ever-green ensemble cast of the NBC show, the sitcom also broadened its horizon with inclusion dozens of celebrity guest stars. The show with a 10-year long run with 236 episode run is every 90’s and 2000’s kid one of most favourite series of all time. The show appealed its audience with on-time humour, relationship goals, undying friendship, the love for food relatability, friends like family factor and more. Each and every element hit the right chord in the mind and hearts of its audience. No denial that Friends still lives up to on as one of the most loved, appreciated binge-worthy shows we turn to anytime, be it an indecisive of what-to-watch or one of the long weekend plans. We bring you 11 of the best celebrity actors on Friends who made the journey even more worth the watch and might strain your brain to know and find where you have seen them on the show.
Photo Credit : YouTube
2 / 12
Jon Favreau
Favreau played the role of Monica’s boyfriend in season 3, a rich man who wanted to become a professional fighter.
Photo Credit : YouTube
3 / 12
Reese Witherspoon
The Oscar winner starred in two episodes as Rachel’s younger sister Jill Green and even went on a date with Rachel’s soulmate Ross.
Photo Credit : YouTube
4 / 12
Brad Pitt
How could we forget Pitt who appears in the Thanksgiving episode as Will Colbert, one of the two-member of the "The I Hate Rachel Green Club”? The other one being, no hints for guessing...Ross!
Photo Credit : YouTube
5 / 12
George Clooney and Noah Wyle
The pair Clooney and Wyle made hearts flutter when they together acted as the cute doctors treating Rachel’s ankle in the series’ first season.
Photo Credit : YouTube
6 / 12
Winona Ryder
The Stranger Things star made her appearance on the seventh season as Melissa Warburton, Rachel's old college friend whom she kissed after drinking too much one night.
Photo Credit : YouTube
7 / 12
Alec Baldwin
The actor played Parker, Phoebe’s relentlessly enthusiastic, ridiculously cheerful and annoying boyfriend.
Photo Credit : YouTube
8 / 12
Cole Sprouse
The Riverdale star played Ross' son Ben.
Photo Credit : YouTube
9 / 12
Billy Crystal and Robin Williams
The legendary comics and real-life best friends shared a brief moment on the famous Central Perk couch with the Friends’ gang.
Photo Credit : YouTube
10 / 12
Dakota Fanning
The Twilight actress was only 8-year-old when she played Mackenzie in one of the last episodes, wherein Monica and Chandler shifted to the house in which the girl lived.
Photo Credit : YouTube
11 / 12
Julia Roberts
Julia played Susie Moss, Chandler’s former classmate. “Susie Underpants” whom he teased in the fourth grade was seen in season 2 - "The One After the Superbowl: Part 2" episode.
Photo Credit : YouTube
12 / 12
Paul Rudd
The Ant-Man star played Mike Hannigan, the love interest of Phoebe Buffay and later husband. He acted on the show in the last two season, and finally, Phoebe gets her happy ending.
Photo Credit : YouTube