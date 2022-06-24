Bullet Train Posters: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Bad Bunny and more are intriguing assassins on a deadly mission

1 / 6

Ladybug

Amongst the highly-awaited releases in 2022, we have Bullet Train, which is creating all the right buzz. Directed by David Leitch, the action comedy movie is based on the popular Japanese novel Maria Beetle and stars an eclectic cast - Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock. As for Bullet Train's synopsis - Ladybug (Brad Pitt), who wants to retire as a trained killer, is pulled back by his handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) on a curious mission; to collect a briefcase from a bullet train which is heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. However, other competing assassins are also onboard, who eventually discover that their missions are all interconnected. With such a fabulous cast to boast, we know for sure that Bullet Train is going to be a wild adventure filled with tons of action with comedy sprinkled through and through. The response to Bullet Train trailers, so far, has been positive as Bullet Train hits theatre screens on August 5. To build even more excitement for Bullet Train, brand new character posters have been unveiled and we can't keep calm! Look at Brad Pitt's epic poster, for example! With ladybugs covering the background, holding on to the mystery briefcase while showing off his own guns in a tight white tee, Brad Pitt is Ladybug: "He's just trying to forget what he does for a living."

Photo Credit : Sony Pictures Twitter