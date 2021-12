1 / 7

Happy Birthday Brad Pitt

For over 30 years, men have been bringing pictures of Brad Pitt to their local barbershops and salons in the hopes of imitating his iconic hairstyles. There's no denying that the 92nd Academy Awards nominee is a grooming god. And, like a god, we're beginning to believe Pitt doesn't age—at all. m So, how exactly does he do it? To be honest, we're not sure. With each red carpet Pitt has walked this awards season, we're even more convinced that he deserves the top prize for aging like a champ. Even if you spend a fortune on night creams, eye creams, and collagen-boosting serums, Father Time can still slap a man across the face with deep wrinkles caused by years of bad habits. Nonetheless, anti-aging products are worth a try if you want to look half as good as the Hollywood A-lister. To prove our point that Pitt has barely aged, we've compiled a collection of six photos of the Hollywood star on his birthday today.

Photo Credit : Getty Images