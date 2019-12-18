Happy Birthday Brad Pitt: Check out the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor's controversies which stunned all

1 / 5

Brad Pitt's controversial past

Brad Pitt who has been ruling millions of hearts for years turns a year older today. Brad who is an Oscar winner for his work as a producer on Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave is known for his charming looks, ravishing personality, commendable performances, and controversial moments. Pitt first gained recognition as a cowboy hitchhiker in the road movie Thelma & Louise (1991) and then, there was no looking back for the actor. He has several successful films to his credits including Fight Club, Seven, Moneyball, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Ad Astra, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button among others. Time and again, he has proved to us all that he is an amazing actor and is also irreplaceable. The actor's professional life is an inspirational journey. Speaking about his personal life, Pitt's life has been a controversial one. Right from his divorce with Angelina Jolie to his shocking comments on Harvey Weinstein among others, Pitt has made headlines for several controversial reasons. As he celebrates his 56th birthday today, let's take a look at his controversies so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images