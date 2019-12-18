Home
/
Photos
/
Brad Pitt
/
Happy Birthday Brad Pitt: Check out the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor's controversies which stunned all

Happy Birthday Brad Pitt: Check out the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor's controversies which stunned all

Happy Birthday Brad Pitt: Brad Pitt who has been ruling millions of hearts for years turns a year older today. As he celebrates his 56th birthday today, let's take a look at his controversies so far.
12742 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 04:39 pm
  • 1 / 5
    Brad Pitt's controversial past

    Brad Pitt's controversial past

    Brad Pitt who has been ruling millions of hearts for years turns a year older today. Brad who is an Oscar winner for his work as a producer on Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave is known for his charming looks, ravishing personality, commendable performances, and controversial moments. Pitt first gained recognition as a cowboy hitchhiker in the road movie Thelma & Louise (1991) and then, there was no looking back for the actor. He has several successful films to his credits including Fight Club, Seven, Moneyball, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Ad Astra, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button among others. Time and again, he has proved to us all that he is an amazing actor and is also irreplaceable. The actor's professional life is an inspirational journey. Speaking about his personal life, Pitt's life has been a controversial one. Right from his divorce with Angelina Jolie to his shocking comments on Harvey Weinstein among others, Pitt has made headlines for several controversial reasons. As he celebrates his 56th birthday today, let's take a look at his controversies so far.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 5
    Happy Birthday Brad Pitt

    His affair

    Brad's affair with Angelina, while he was still married to Hollywood's sweetheart Jennifer Aniston, created buzz for several reasons. Brangelina fell in love with each other while working together on Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The same became a problem and after confirming his relationship with Jolie, he called it quits with Aniston.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 5
    Happy Birthday Brad Pitt

    Pitt threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein

    During the Harvey Weinstein controversy, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed some shocking details about Harvey which included Pitt. She revealed when Weinstein allegedly harassed her in a hotel room asking her to give him a massage, Paltrow who was dating Pitt at the time told him about the whole incident right away. Pitt who later met Harvey at an event warned him and stood by her side. She revealed, "Brad leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn't have fame or power yet. He said, "If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you,' or something like that."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 5
    Happy Birthday Brad Pitt

    His ugly divorce with Angelina Jolie

    Pitt's divorce with Jolie was a topic of discussion for several reasons. Reportedly, in a flight, Brad got into a fight with Jolie. While Pitt was arguing with Jolie, Maddox jumped into the conversation to defend his mother. The same reportedly led them to call it quits.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 5
    Happy Birthday Brad Pitt

    Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

    A fight scene between Brad Pitt's character Cliff and Bruce Lee played by Mike Moh didn't go down well with many. The scene was criticised as disrespectful. Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, called out Tarantino for showing Bruce Lee as an arrogant guy.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan revealed THESE things about Taimur’s future
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan revealed THESE things about Taimur’s future
Kangana Ranaut: From controversies to compliments, this actress made headlines in 2019
Kangana Ranaut: From controversies to compliments, this actress made headlines in 2019
Street Dancer 3D: Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s most celebrated moments
Street Dancer 3D: Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s most celebrated moments
Vijay Deverakonda\'s unconventional airport looks are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Vijay Deverakonda's unconventional airport looks are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal to Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora: Check out the B town couples\' best 2019 moments
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal to Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora: Check out the B town couples' best 2019 moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement