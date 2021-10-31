Here are 6 former Hollywood celebrity couples we wish were still together

When famous couples split up, fans are upset because they were emotionally engaged in those relationships. Celebrity couples split up (and separate and/or divorce for married couples) for a variety of reasons, including irreconcilable differences (for married couples), long-distance issues, infidelity, hectic schedules, and/or the relationship running its course, to mention a few. The lovesick romantic in all of us lived vicariously via these legendary couples of the past, whether they were genuine or fictional. Though we may hate admitting it, we were there through all of their ups and (many) downs, and we sometimes wish we had that in our life. Check out our list of the top six couples we hope were still together.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are towards the top of the list of celebrity couples who people wish had never broken up and were still together. Aniston and Pitt began dating in 1998 after being set up on a blind date by their agency. When they married in a lavish wedding in Malibu in 2000, they became Hollywood's sexiest pair, as well as one of the most powerful celebrity couples. They split in 2005, however, when Pitt allegedly had an affair with Angelina Jolie, his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star.
Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were one of the most popular celebrity couples from the late 1980s through the early 1990s. They started dating two months after meeting at the premiere of the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire! and ultimately got engaged. The then-engaged pair was madly in love, and their breakup in 1993 devastated many.
Fans fell in love with Vanessa Hudgens and Zach Efron, who portrayed the franchise's key characters Gabriella Montez and Troy Bolton, respectively, throughout the three High School Musical films. Hudgens and Efron were a real-life relationship from 2005 through 2010, much like their characters were throughout the three films. While Hudgens and Butler are one of Hollywood's most popular Celebrity Couples, true High School Musical fans will always root for Hudgens and Efron.
Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in a New York City courthouse in 2018. Some fans, though, wish he was still with Selena Gomez, with whom he was in an on-off romance from December 2010 until March 2018.
Hemsworth and Cyrus have been together for over a decade, despite multiple breakups (one of which lasted three years before they reconciled). Fans were shocked when the pair announced their split on August 10th, 2019, and were saddened when Hemsworth filed for divorce only 11 days later. Despite having been together for over a decade, the couple's marriage lasted barely eight months.
On and off-screen, the two former stars of the teen drama The O.C. were adorable and had a lot of connection. On The O.C., their characters Seth Cohen (Brody) and Summer Roberts (Bilson) became one of television's most adored couples. Fans were overjoyed when Brody and Bilson began dating in real life. From 2003 through 2006, the couple was together. Both have now moved on: Brody is now married to Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester, with whom he has a kid. Meanwhile, Bilson has a kid with Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen, with whom she co-starred in Jumper in 2008.