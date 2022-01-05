Bradley Cooper Birthday: From The Hangover to Nightmare Alley, 6 must watch movies by the actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has achieved enormous success as a movie actor in a wide range of genres over the years, from comedies to MCU superhero blockbusters to thrillers and tragedies, and has more recently become an accomplished filmmaker, with multiple Oscar nominations under his credit for his different accomplishments. With such a diverse body of work already under his belt, admirers of the actor may be perplexed as to which of his films are regarded as the greatest. Today, on his 47th birthday, we've compiled a list of six of his films that you should certainly add to your watch list.

Photo Credit : Getty Images