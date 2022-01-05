Bradley Cooper Birthday: From The Hangover to Nightmare Alley, 6 must watch movies by the actor

Bradley Cooper has achieved enormous success as a movie actor in a wide range of genres over the years, from comedies to MCU superhero blockbusters to thrillers and tragedies, and has more recently become an accomplished filmmaker, with multiple Oscar nominations under his credit for his different accomplishments. With such a diverse body of work already under his belt, admirers of the actor may be perplexed as to which of his films are regarded as the greatest. Today, on his 47th birthday, we've compiled a list of six of his films that you should certainly add to your watch list.
Cooper, in a minor but excellent performance in one of David O. Russell's movies, is almost evocative of Dallas Roberts in "Walk the Line," leaving an enduring impression even after the credits roll. He makes the most of his time here, reuniting with his co-star Jennifer Lawrence.
We underestimate the power of comedy and what they can bring to the acting world. While some may dismiss Cooper's appearances in "The Hangover" trilogy, he was the glue that held the dynamic three of Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and others together. Sequels aside, his inaugural outing was a movie star performance.
Cooper's second Oscar nomination for his portrayal as the FBI agent who goes rogue may be lost in parts of the film's narrative desertion, but his intensity and attention to the FBI agent who goes rogue brings out the best in his bombastic all-star ensemble.
Derek Cianfrance has a natural ability with language and cinematic structures, which we take for granted. Cooper, along with Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, and Emory Cohen, linked up with him for the 15-year journey of a haunted police officer, displaying his inherent purity as an actor, unafraid to face the beast that lives inside all of us.
Cooper slithers into the character of a carny in Guillermo del Toro's noir thriller, manipulating all those around him without an effortless drive. His connection with a faultless Cate Blanchett, as well as his lovely encounters with Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, and David Strathairn, greatly adds to his impact. He's also a co-producer on the picture, and he's completely deserving of best actor consideration.
Cooper's performance might be seen as a shift from movie star to one of our most renowned performers. He mixes his jokes with real empathy, never going over-the-top or playing into mental health cliches that are sometimes overblown.