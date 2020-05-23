/
13 Reasons Why: Dylan Minnette to Brandon Flynn, All you need to know about love life of the cast members
From Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Alisha Boe, and more, each member of 13 Reasons Why enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Time and again, fans have taken an interest in the stars' love lives. On that note, find out whether your favourite celebrity is dating or single.
All you need to know about love life of the cast members
Recently, Netflix dropped the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why and soon it created a huge buzz on the internet. The trailer begins with Justin telling Clay Jensen not to freak out, as someone spray paints the words "Monty was framed" at the school premise. It only gets interesting as it show Winston (Monty's possible boyfriend) is now determined to seek revenge by exposing Clay and his friends for framing Monty's murder. The trailer has received a mixed response from the audience. Many feel the series should have ended a long time ago, many are eagerly looking forward to it. As we all know, each and every character has done a phenomenal job and won millions of hearts equally. From Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Alisha Boe, and more, each member enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Time and again, fans have taken an interest in the stars' love lives. And if you're one of them, then this article is for you. Many of them are happily committed whereas some are happy being single. On that note, find out whether your favourite celebrity is dating or single.
Dylan Minnette
Dylan who plays the role of Clay Jensen is in a relationship with a singer named Lydia Night. She is a lead vocalist and guitarist of a punk rock band The Regrettes. The couple is dating since two years. They keep sharing pictures and videos on Instagram all the time.
Devin Druid
Devin who plays the role of Tyler Down in the show is dating a girl named Annie Marie. The couple is very active on social media and often keep sharing their photos on Instagram.
Anne Winters
Anne Winters played an important role in season 3 of the show. The stunning actress is dating a model, actor and musician named Taylor Beau. The couple's Instagram PDA often creates buzz.
Miles Heizer
Earlier, there were rumours that Miles is dating his co-star Brandon Flynn, but it was later confirmed that they two are just friends. Miles is currently in a relationship with Locke and Key star Connor Jessup. On Valentine's Day, Connor shared a pic of him with Miles and wrote, "I'm late but I love you, you're good, you make me better, happy V+1 day." Miles commented on the same with a green and crying face emoji.
Justin Prentice
Justin who is known to play Bryce is in a relationship with German actress and model Annika Pampel. The couple is less active on social media.
Brandon Flynn
Brandon Flynn, as we all know, was dating singer Sam Smith. Post his breakup with Sam, Brandon was rumoured to be dating actor Richard Madden. Going by his social media posts, he is currently single.
Alisha Boe
Alisha who plays the role of Jessica Davis is currently single. She was earlier rumoured to be dating a man named Scott O'Brien.
Tommy Dorfman
Much to everyone's surprise, Tommy who is known to play the role of Ryan Shaver is actually married. He keeps posting photos with his hubby, Peter Zurkuhlen.
Ross Butler
Ross knows how to make his fans' heart race. Going by his social media posts, he is currently happy to be single.
Christian Lee Navarro
Christain who plays Tony Padilla on the show was earlier rumoured to be dating a model named Kassidy Ramirez. The actor was also rumoured to be dating an actress named Shazi Raja.
Timothy Granaderos
The death of Monty, played by Timothy was a surprising twist in the show. Timothy is currently in a relationship with Katie Dixon.
Katherine Langford
Katherine might not be a part of the show anymore but her love life has always created a huge buzz. The actress seems to be focused on her career and is currently single.
