13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn's charming selfies will make your heart race
Brandon Flynn has won millions of hearts, not just with acting, but also with his charming looks. Fans cannot stop crushing over his good looks and his personality can make anyone fall in love with him. Today, take a look at his selfies.
Published: June 6, 2020 05:48 pm
Brandon Flynn's cute selfies
13 Reasons Why's final season dropped on June 5 and it is receiving a mixed response from the audience. From Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Miles Heizer, Alisha Boe, and others, each member enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Speaking about Brandon Flynn, who plays Justin Foley in the series, Flynn has won millions of hearts, not just with acting, but also with his charming looks. Fans cannot stop crushing over his good looks and his personality can make anyone fall in love with him. On the personal front, Brandon's love life has made headlines multiple times. He was earlier dating singer Sam Smith. The duo dated for a long time. Their social media PDA often created a huge buzz. Post his split from Sam Smith, he was rumoured to be dating actor Richard Madden. That's not all! Flynn was also linked with his co-star Miles Heizer who plays Alex Standall in 13 Reasons Why. Speaking about Flynn's social media, he is one active celebrity. Going by his social media posts, he has a great sense of humour as well. He often keeps sharing pictures with his co-stars. He shares a great camaraderie with each one. Brandon is also very vocal about mental health and LGBTQ community. His fans love that he uses his social media to spread messages of positivity and addresses important issues. The actor is very fond of selfies and often shares his adorable selfies on Instagram. On that note, we've compiled a few selfies shared by him that'll definitely make you fall in love with him.
That smile!
Flynn's smile will definitely melt your heart.
Acing the nerdy look
What do you have to say about his nerdy look?
Handsome as hell
On World Mental Health Day, Brandon shared this pic and wrote, "Mental Health is something everyone deals with. It’s important to take time for you in this hectic world in need of constant validation and manage your expectations. Life and health are both journeys we go on for a long time, take the ride, be true to you, get the help you need and know you are not alone. Love to you all."
What a cutie!
This pic is just too cute for words.
Could he be any cuter?
"You say it's puppy love, we say it's full-grown... Back on track. I get my midtown coffee and he barks at all the Central Park horses," wrote Brandon.
Can't take our eyes off him
This pic will make you fall for him.
Friendship goals
Brandon shares a great bond with co-star Christian Lee Navarro who plays Tony Padilla in the series.
Selfie on point
And again, that smile!
Blast from the past
Do you miss this hairdo?
Shirtless
This shirtless pic of the actor will make your heart race for sure.
