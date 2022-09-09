Krishna Mukherjee, the popular telly actress, is soon going to join the bandwagon of married stars. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress got engaged to her boyfriend on September 8, today. The actress’ boyfriend is in Merchant Navy and likes to keep his personal life private. The couple has decided that they will get married in 2023. Krishna Mukherjee has worked in shows like Naagin 3, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and presently she is seen in Shubh Shagun. The actress enjoys a massive fandom for her fashionable looks. Here are some beautiful looks of the actress in lehangas.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatien actress has sported a beautiful multicolour lehenga with silver jewellery. There is a floral design on the blouse and a Rajasthani print on the dupatta.
The actress looks like a dream in the floral work dark red shade lehenga with net dupatta. She paired the look with traditional jewellery, including a choker, a long necklace, earrings, mang tika, bangles and a nose ring.
Krushna Mukherjee looks festive-ready in the blue fish-cut lehenga. It has a designer blouse and sequin work all over it.
The actress has worn the perfect outfit for the Haldi function. She has worn a blue and yellow shade lehenga with silver gota work. She paired it with a yellow net dupatta. She paired it with silver jewellery.
