Krishna Mukherjee in lehengas

Krishna Mukherjee, the popular telly actress, is soon going to join the bandwagon of married stars. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress got engaged to her boyfriend on September 8, today. The actress’ boyfriend is in Merchant Navy and likes to keep his personal life private. The couple has decided that they will get married in 2023. Krishna Mukherjee has worked in shows like Naagin 3, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and presently she is seen in Shubh Shagun. The actress enjoys a massive fandom for her fashionable looks. Here are some beautiful looks of the actress in lehangas.