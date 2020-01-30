Home
Brie Bella is pregnant again: WWE star couple Brie, Daniel Bryan's family pics prove they are the best parents

WWE wrestler Brie Bella is pregnant again. As we look forward to the couple's second baby, here's a look at Brie and Daniel Bryan's adorable moments with daughter Birdie which prove that they are already best parents.
  • 1 / 8
    Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan's pics with daughter

    Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan's pics with daughter

    WWE wrestlers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella recently shocked everyone by announcing that they both are pregnant. Yes, you read that right! The Bella sisters are expecting their respective children. Both Nikki and Bella confirmed the good news and also revealed that their due date is merely a week and a half different from each others'. For the uninitiated, Nikki Bella is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev whereas Brie is already a mother to a two-year-old baby girl whom she shares with WWE wrestler and husband Daniel Bryan. This is indeed is a piece of surprising and amazing news. Speaking about Daniel and Brie, both keep sharing adorable pictures with daughter Birdie Joe Danielson melting our hearts all the time. Birdie is one adorable baby and she steals out heart all the time with her cuteness. Right from dressing up in matching outfits to playing silly games with Birdie, Daniel and Brie Bella are amazing parents. As we look forward to the couple's second baby, here's a look at the couple's awwdorable moments with daughter Birdie which proves that they are already best parents.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Family goals

    Family goals

    Daniel's pout is on point in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Baby's day out

    Baby's day out

    Seriously, how adorable is this pic of the couple with Birdie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Cute conversations

    Cute conversations

    This pic is just adorable beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Spending quality time with Birdie

    Spending quality time with Birdie

    "First hike of the year!! Bird's a natural," captioned Brie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    Birdie is looking cute in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Too much cuteness in one pic

    Too much cuteness in one pic

    This adorable pic is all things love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Beach day

    Beach day

    This is what a family fun day looks like!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

