Brie Bella is pregnant again: WWE star couple Brie, Daniel Bryan's family pics prove they are the best parents

Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan's pics with daughter

WWE wrestlers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella recently shocked everyone by announcing that they both are pregnant. Yes, you read that right! The Bella sisters are expecting their respective children. Both Nikki and Bella confirmed the good news and also revealed that their due date is merely a week and a half different from each others'. For the uninitiated, Nikki Bella is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev whereas Brie is already a mother to a two-year-old baby girl whom she shares with WWE wrestler and husband Daniel Bryan. This is indeed is a piece of surprising and amazing news. Speaking about Daniel and Brie, both keep sharing adorable pictures with daughter Birdie Joe Danielson melting our hearts all the time. Birdie is one adorable baby and she steals out heart all the time with her cuteness. Right from dressing up in matching outfits to playing silly games with Birdie, Daniel and Brie Bella are amazing parents. As we look forward to the couple's second baby, here's a look at the couple's awwdorable moments with daughter Birdie which proves that they are already best parents.

Photo Credit : Instagram