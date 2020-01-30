/
Brie Bella is pregnant again: WWE star couple Brie, Daniel Bryan's family pics prove they are the best parents
WWE wrestler Brie Bella is pregnant again. As we look forward to the couple's second baby, here's a look at Brie and Daniel Bryan's adorable moments with daughter Birdie which prove that they are already best parents.
Mamta Naik
Published: January 30, 2020 01:42 pm
Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan's pics with daughter
WWE wrestlers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella recently shocked everyone by announcing that they both are pregnant. Yes, you read that right! The Bella sisters are expecting their respective children. Both Nikki and Bella confirmed the good news and also revealed that their due date is merely a week and a half different from each others'. For the uninitiated, Nikki Bella is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev whereas Brie is already a mother to a two-year-old baby girl whom she shares with WWE wrestler and husband Daniel Bryan. This is indeed is a piece of surprising and amazing news. Speaking about Daniel and Brie, both keep sharing adorable pictures with daughter Birdie Joe Danielson melting our hearts all the time. Birdie is one adorable baby and she steals out heart all the time with her cuteness. Right from dressing up in matching outfits to playing silly games with Birdie, Daniel and Brie Bella are amazing parents. As we look forward to the couple's second baby, here's a look at the couple's awwdorable moments with daughter Birdie which proves that they are already best parents.
Family goals
Daniel's pout is on point in this pic.
Baby's day out
Seriously, how adorable is this pic of the couple with Birdie!
Cute conversations
This pic is just adorable beyond words.
Spending quality time with Birdie
"First hike of the year!! Bird's a natural," captioned Brie.
Selfie goals
Birdie is looking cute in this selfie.
Too much cuteness in one pic
This adorable pic is all things love.
Beach day
This is what a family fun day looks like!
