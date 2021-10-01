Happy Birthday Brie Larson: Marvel at these 6 SELFIES of the actor that prove that she has NO bad angles

1 / 6

Brie Larson's ICONIC mirror selfie

It's Brie Larson's 32nd birthday and we cannot keep calm! We all know that Brie is an exceptionally talented actress, and over the years of her career, she has bagged many important roles. With Brie, we definitely know that she cannot go wrong with her roles. From portraying the iconic Captain Marvel on-screen to being the bold Mason Weaver from Kong: Skull Island, Brie's range as an actress is unmatched, and we could rightly call her the queen of expressions. Apart from her acting, what fans have always loved is her way of taking the perfect selfies but not-so-perfect angles. She knows how to pose, and look great while holding the cameras from unflattering angles just to make it a little comic, and we appreciate Brie for that! Her social media skills are no joke, as the actress' Instagram profile looks incredibly gorgeous. Brie's fans know that their favourite actress has a gift when it comes to taking selfies, and her luck is especially good while holding her phone for mirror selfies! To mark her 32nd birthday, we take a look at Brie's amazing selfies, which have garnered many likes and appreciation on her social media account. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Brie Larson Instagram