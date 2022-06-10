Britney Spears and ex-husband Jason Alexander's complicated history; 6 things you should know

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on Thursday, June 9 in Los Angeles. The couple hosted an intimate ceremony which was attended by their closest friends. Although hours before the duo got married, a shocking incident took place as the singer's ex-husband Jason Alexander gatecrashed her wedding venue and was arrested by the police for trespassing. Jason reportedly went on Instagram live while doing so and was heard saying that he is Britney's first husband and that he is going to crash this wedding. Soon after he was caught by the security, the authorities were informed and Alexander was arrested. For the uninitiated, Jason was married to Britney back in 2004 when both the singer and him were 22. The duo got married in Las Vegas. As for Britney's current relationship, she married fiance Sam Asghari with whom she has been in a relationship for the past six years. Following Jason's shocking feat of crashing Britney's wedding, there are several questions that fans are left with. Here's a look at some facts about Spears and Alexander's past relationship.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Spears and Alexander tied the knot in the early morning hours on January 3, 2004 and annulled their wedding 55 hours later. Jason spoke about his marriage to Britney in an Access Hollywood interview and said, "And we were just looking at each other and said, 'Let’s do something wild, crazy. Let’s go get married, just for the hell of it.'"
In an interview with Daily Mail, Jason Alexander spoke about Britney's family and signing the annulment contract for their Vegas wedding saying, "We didn’t want to annul it. They lied to us. It was always about controlling Britney and controlling her money."
In 2012, Alexander in an interview with ABC, spoke about how he knew Britney Spears and said that the duo grew up together in Kentwood. He also claimed that they had once been friends "with benefits" when she was dating Justin Timberlake.
After hitting the headlines for her 55-hour wedding with Jason, Britney later in an interview with E! spoke about her surprising actions saying, "It was me being silly, being rebellious, and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing, you know?"
Jason Alexander recently crashed Britney Spears wedding while being on an Instagram live session and claimed “Britney Spears invited me here. He was also heard saying, “She’s my first wife. My only wife." As reported by TMZ, Jason further said, "I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding cause nobody [is] here but Sam. So where the f**k’s the family?"
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app