Britney Spears and ex-husband Jason Alexander's complicated history; 6 things you should know

1 / 6

Britney and Jason's 2004 wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on Thursday, June 9 in Los Angeles. The couple hosted an intimate ceremony which was attended by their closest friends. Although hours before the duo got married, a shocking incident took place as the singer's ex-husband Jason Alexander gatecrashed her wedding venue and was arrested by the police for trespassing. Jason reportedly went on Instagram live while doing so and was heard saying that he is Britney's first husband and that he is going to crash this wedding. Soon after he was caught by the security, the authorities were informed and Alexander was arrested. For the uninitiated, Jason was married to Britney back in 2004 when both the singer and him were 22. The duo got married in Las Vegas. As for Britney's current relationship, she married fiance Sam Asghari with whom she has been in a relationship for the past six years. Following Jason's shocking feat of crashing Britney's wedding, there are several questions that fans are left with. Here's a look at some facts about Spears and Alexander's past relationship.

Photo Credit : Getty Images