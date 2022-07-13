Brock Lesnar Birthday: 6 interesting facts you probably didn't know about The Beast from WWE

Brock Lesnar, a pro wrestler and former mixed martial artist, turns 44! The Beast is known for his ruthless slams on the WWE SmackDown ring and is highly revered as one of the best in the industry. Starting with amateur wrestling in his University, the pro in 2000 won the NCAA Division I national championship. From then on his life has been on about the wins. He then continued the grind and signed with WWF aka WWE and went on to win the WWE Championship in 2002 at the age of 25. Mapping his illustrious career, one can say that The Beast has definitely earned his title. Continue reading to find out some interesting facts about Brock Lesnar.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Arnold Schwarzenegger inspired Lesnar's transformation. He told Sports illustrated in 2000, "I was amazed by guys like Arnold Schwarzenegger, and I’d always be doing pushups and pullups at home. On the farm, I tried to be a workhorse because I knew if I could cut it on the farm, I could cut it anywhere."
After retiring in 2020 before his comeback in the ring, the wrestler dipped his toes in wrestling with pros in Japan and surely he won at New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Brock became the youngest WWE Champion in 2002 at SummerSlam when he defeated The Rock.
The pro wrestler has all the skills he needs to make his opponents see red on the ring. But Brock can not see them himself as he has red-green colour-blindness which means he struggles to distinguish reds, greens, browns, and oranges.
After spending four years at WWE, following his WrestleMania XX match against Goldberg, Brock decided to switch gears and landed in American Football with the NFL.
After trying his hand at the NFL, in 2008 Brock went on to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and eventually became the highest-earning MMA fighter in 2011.