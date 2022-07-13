Brock Lesnar Birthday: 6 interesting facts you probably didn't know about The Beast from WWE

1 / 7

Find out more about the pro wrestler!

Brock Lesnar, a pro wrestler and former mixed martial artist, turns 44! The Beast is known for his ruthless slams on the WWE SmackDown ring and is highly revered as one of the best in the industry. Starting with amateur wrestling in his University, the pro in 2000 won the NCAA Division I national championship. From then on his life has been on about the wins. He then continued the grind and signed with WWF aka WWE and went on to win the WWE Championship in 2002 at the age of 25. Mapping his illustrious career, one can say that The Beast has definitely earned his title. Continue reading to find out some interesting facts about Brock Lesnar.

Photo Credit : Getty Images