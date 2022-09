Happy Birthday Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen turns 77! The OG on superstar on the stage, Springsteen was the reason that pushed and promoted the heartland rock style of music becoming the G.O.A.T. with a total of 20 albums out in his decades-long career. The singer-songwriter is an inspiration. He has been loved by fans and casual listeners for his meaningful, poetic lyrics as well as his energetic performances. Keep scrolling to know more about the legendary singer.