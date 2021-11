1 / 6

Smile and Wave!

One of the saddest moments for any K-pop fan is bidding adieu to their favourite idols as they go on a two-year-long hiatus to fulfil their mandatory military service; and yet one of the happiest moments are when they finally return to their regular lives! Yook Sungjae also known as BTOB's Sungjae returned after completing his mandatory military service on November 14, 2021, much to the delight of the fans. Upon his return, the talented idol is in discussions to star in the new webtoon-based drama 'Gold Spoon', a fantasy drama series that revolves around an ordinary young man who one day stumbles across a magical gold spoon. With it, he wishes that he was born into an influential rich family, and his life is instantly transformed. It is touted as Sungjae's comeback drama and we cannot wait to see him on screen again! While we wait for his upcoming activities, we have curated a mini look-book comprising his 6 stunning pictures that put attention to his impressive visuals. Check out the pictures below.

Photo Credit : News1