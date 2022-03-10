PHOTOS: 6 times BTOB’s birthday boy Peniel showed off his signature pose through selfies

1 / 6

BTOB's Peniel

American rapper and singer, Peniel is based in South Korea. The artist made his debut in 2012 as a member of the boy group BTOB, with their title track ‘Insane’, in March. The group then released their self-titled debut EP ‘Born to Beat’ in April 2012. In 2016, Peniel started sharing his daily life through his vlog channel on YouTube, and also released his first English mixtape, ‘Homesick’, the same year. In September 2016, BTOB’s sub-unit BTOB Blue released their debut single ‘Stand by Me’, with Peniel directing the music video for the track. Peniel continued taking on new challenges, holding his first photography exhibition in 2017, titled ‘Penography’ (a compound word of his name, Peniel and photography). Among his other ventures, Peniel also began hosting the DIVE Studios podcast ‘GET REAL’ in 2020 with KARD’s BM and Ashley Choi (formerly of Ladies' Code). As he turns 29 today, we’re celebrating this talented artist with some of our favourite selfies taken by Peniel.

Photo Credit : Peniel's Instagram Account