1 / 6

K Pop band members

Back in 2013, when the BTS arrived in the limelight, it was quite evident that they would play by new rules. The young stars appeared to have an edge with their elements like slick aesthetics and amazing choreography. They went on to become a sensation, and have won millions of hearts all over the globe. They have excelled in delivering messages loaded with metaphor and cultural references. The music style of combining hip-hop with EDM has been favouring them since a long time, and indeed it’s broadly appealing. After innumerable albums being sold, the young boys have been giving sold-out performances with over-packed stadiums, with their worldwide concert tours. The BTS members which have V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, RM and SUGA are not only huge names in their home country South Korea, but the talented superstars have a huge fan following worldwide, as they have created a niche for themselves in the music industry. Earlier this week, the band announced that they are going to release a new album called 'Map of the Soul: 7'. They even shared a comeback trailer of their new album. Big Hits Entertainment released a new video titled "MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer.” Ahead of the release of their new album, check out the moments for what we consider them as the best boys all over the world.

Photo Credit : Getty