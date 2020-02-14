BTS: Jimin's different hair colour can be an inspiration for your NEXT hairstyle

1 / 8

BTS' Jimin rocking different hair colour

BTS has been creating a buzz due to its upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. The music album is slated to release on February 21, 2020. It is a follow up to their 2019 extended play Map of the Soul: Persona. Ahead of the music album, BTS dropped sets of concept photos from MOTS album. The concept photos rightly created buzz and BTS' members Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, RM, Suga and Jimin won hearts yet again. However, Jimin's hair colour grabbed major attention and ARMY still can't stop obsessing over it. Jimin who is known to be one of the cutest members of BTS often keeps experimenting with his hair. Over the years, he has rocked many hair colours. If you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then you should definitely take it from BTS' Jimin. As ARMY can't stop obsessing over his recent hair colour, here's a list of times he rocked different hair colours and made us fall in love with him even more.

Photo Credit : Instagram