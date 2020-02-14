Home
BTS: Jimin's different hair colour can be an inspiration for your NEXT hairstyle

Ahead of BTS' upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7', BTS dropped sets of concept photos. Jimin's hair colour grabbed major attention. Here's a list of times he rocked different hair colours and made us fall in love with him even more.
February 14, 2020
  • 1 / 8
    BTS' Jimin rocking different hair colour

    BTS' Jimin rocking different hair colour

    BTS has been creating a buzz due to its upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. The music album is slated to release on February 21, 2020. It is a follow up to their 2019 extended play Map of the Soul: Persona. Ahead of the music album, BTS dropped sets of concept photos from MOTS album. The concept photos rightly created buzz and BTS' members Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, RM, Suga and Jimin won hearts yet again. However, Jimin's hair colour grabbed major attention and ARMY still can't stop obsessing over it. Jimin who is known to be one of the cutest members of BTS often keeps experimenting with his hair. Over the years, he has rocked many hair colours. If you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then you should definitely take it from BTS' Jimin. As ARMY can't stop obsessing over his recent hair colour, here's a list of times he rocked different hair colours and made us fall in love with him even more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Black

    Black

    Black which is his natural color suits well on Jimin. His pale skin and expressive eyes get more intense whenever his hair embraces its natural pigment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Caramel brown

    Caramel brown

    Jimin proves he can pull off any and every shade from colour wheel. Here's a photo of him flaunting his caramel brown coloured hair!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Blonde

    Blonde

    This is one of our absolute favourite.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Blue hair

    Blue hair

    Jimin definitely knows how to pull off blue hair colour. Also, he is looking beyond adorable in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Lavender

    Lavender

    This is by far one of the most iconic shades Jimin has ever had and we are here for it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Pink

    Pink

    This one is undoubtedly one of our favourite. ARMY went berserk when Jimin was seen rocking a pink shade and we totally understand why!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Orange

    Orange

    Jimin's hair colour grabbed everyone's attention and let's admit, it really suits him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

