/
/
/
BTS: Jimin's different hair colour can be an inspiration for your NEXT hairstyle
BTS: Jimin's different hair colour can be an inspiration for your NEXT hairstyle
Ahead of BTS' upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7', BTS dropped sets of concept photos. Jimin's hair colour grabbed major attention. Here's a list of times he rocked different hair colours and made us fall in love with him even more.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3620 reads
Mumbai
Updated: February 14, 2020 05:04 pm
1 / 8
BTS' Jimin rocking different hair colour
BTS has been creating a buzz due to its upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. The music album is slated to release on February 21, 2020. It is a follow up to their 2019 extended play Map of the Soul: Persona. Ahead of the music album, BTS dropped sets of concept photos from MOTS album. The concept photos rightly created buzz and BTS' members Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, RM, Suga and Jimin won hearts yet again. However, Jimin's hair colour grabbed major attention and ARMY still can't stop obsessing over it. Jimin who is known to be one of the cutest members of BTS often keeps experimenting with his hair. Over the years, he has rocked many hair colours. If you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then you should definitely take it from BTS' Jimin. As ARMY can't stop obsessing over his recent hair colour, here's a list of times he rocked different hair colours and made us fall in love with him even more.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Black
Black which is his natural color suits well on Jimin. His pale skin and expressive eyes get more intense whenever his hair embraces its natural pigment.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Caramel brown
Jimin proves he can pull off any and every shade from colour wheel. Here's a photo of him flaunting his caramel brown coloured hair!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Blonde
This is one of our absolute favourite.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Blue hair
Jimin definitely knows how to pull off blue hair colour. Also, he is looking beyond adorable in this selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Lavender
This is by far one of the most iconic shades Jimin has ever had and we are here for it!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Pink
This one is undoubtedly one of our favourite. ARMY went berserk when Jimin was seen rocking a pink shade and we totally understand why!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Orange
Jimin's hair colour grabbed everyone's attention and let's admit, it really suits him.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment