10 PHOTOS of BTS' V and Record of Youth star Park Bo Gum that speak volumes of their great camaraderie

Unmissable photos of BTS' V and Park Bo Gum

Park Bo-gum is one of the popular actors in South Korea. The actor enlisted for his obligatory military service on August 31, but left fans with a K-drama, Record of Youth. He is seen portraying the role of a model-turned-actor Sa Hye-jun in the same. On the other hand, BTS' V also enjoys a huge popularity. Time and again, V keeps winning hearts with his soulful voice and charming personality. If you're a fan of BTS, then you might know that Taehyung has many celebrity friends in the industry. He is a part of Wooga Squad. The members of Wooga Squad include - Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and TaeTae. Apart from Wooga Squad, Taehyung is known to share a close bond with Park Bo-gum. Their adorable friendship always grabs attention. From Park Bo-gum attending BTS' concert to support V and other members to going on trips together, V and Park's friendship is adored by their fans. During the promotions of Park Bo-gum's Japanese single 'Bloomin', he revealed that Taehyung complimented him and liked his song a lot. Also, during V's appearance on 'Celebrity Bromance', he spoke about his friendship with Park Bo-gum and revealed that they met because he was the host of a music show. "We exchanged phone numbers once, as we've talked, we've found things in common like our hobbies," said V, as per Soompi. As they continue to give their fans major friendship goals, check out their photos together.

Photo Credit : BTS Twitter