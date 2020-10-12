Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
BTS V
/
10 PHOTOS of BTS' V and Record of Youth star Park Bo Gum that speak volumes of their great camaraderie

10 PHOTOS of BTS' V and Record of Youth star Park Bo Gum that speak volumes of their great camaraderie

Park Bo-gum and BTS' V aka Taehyung are really good friends. As they continue to give friendship goals, take a look at their photos.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: October 12, 2020 06:02 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Unmissable photos of BTS' V and Park Bo Gum

    Unmissable photos of BTS' V and Park Bo Gum

    Park Bo-gum is one of the popular actors in South Korea. The actor enlisted for his obligatory military service on August 31, but left fans with a K-drama, Record of Youth. He is seen portraying the role of a model-turned-actor Sa Hye-jun in the same. On the other hand, BTS' V also enjoys a huge popularity. Time and again, V keeps winning hearts with his soulful voice and charming personality. If you're a fan of BTS, then you might know that Taehyung has many celebrity friends in the industry. He is a part of Wooga Squad. The members of Wooga Squad include - Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and TaeTae. Apart from Wooga Squad, Taehyung is known to share a close bond with Park Bo-gum. Their adorable friendship always grabs attention. From Park Bo-gum attending BTS' concert to support V and other members to going on trips together, V and Park's friendship is adored by their fans. During the promotions of Park Bo-gum's Japanese single 'Bloomin', he revealed that Taehyung complimented him and liked his song a lot. Also, during V's appearance on 'Celebrity Bromance', he spoke about his friendship with Park Bo-gum and revealed that they met because he was the host of a music show. "We exchanged phone numbers once, as we've talked, we've found things in common like our hobbies," said V, as per Soompi. As they continue to give their fans major friendship goals, check out their photos together.

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 2 / 10
    Friendship goals

    Friendship goals

    What do you have to say about this cool pic of the duo?

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 3 / 10
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Both look beyond handsome in white.

    Photo Credit : Park Bo Gum Twitter

  • 4 / 10
    The signature pose

    The signature pose

    V really looks cool whenever he does his signature pose. Also, Park Bo-gum nailed it too.

    Photo Credit : Park Bo Gum Twitter

  • 5 / 10
    Selfie partners

    Selfie partners

    Park Bo-gum's selfie game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Park Bo Gum Twitter

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Simply awwdorable

    Simply awwdorable

    Park Bo-gum's cute expression in this snap will win your heart. V, as always, is looking handsome.

    Photo Credit : Park Bo Gum Twitter

  • 7 / 10
    Bromance

    Bromance

    Throwback to the time when V shared a selca with Park Bo-gum to promote his BFF's drama Moonlight Drawn by Clouds.

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 8 / 10
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    When they went on a trip together and clicked this pic. We love their friendship!

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 9 / 10
    Playing in the flower fields

    Playing in the flower fields

    This pic speaks volumes about their close bond.

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 10 / 10
    We stan a supportive friend

    Supportive friend

    Throwback to the time when Park Bo-gum surprised BTS members by attending their Hong Kong concert.

    Photo Credit : BANGTANTV's Youtube

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement