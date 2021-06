1 / 6

Most Handsome Face

BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the entire world and in the global music industry today and they're here to stay. Pioneering a brand new Korean wave in recent years, BTS is known as South Korea's national pride. Even the strict Korean military enlistment rule was adjusted so as to accommodate BTS and their schedules and activity because they are just that important for the Korean economy and culture. BTS member V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, has been often referred to as the most perfect face in all of humanity. He has even been voted the most handsome face in the world. However, the person behind the idol is just as humble today as he was when the group first debuted. There's no doubt regarding the fact that BTS' Kim Taehyung has the most perfectly good-looking face ever but his heart too, is pure and beautiful as ARMY know fully well. With that said, here are some perfectly flawless photos of BTS' V that prove that he has absolutely no bad angles whatsoever.

Photo Credit : News1