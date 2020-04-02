/
7 Photos of BTS member V and his pet Yeontan which proves Tannie is the cutest dog ever
BTS member V aka Taehyung's adorable dog Yeontan is a star in his own right. Yeontan, also known as Tannie, has fan pages dedicated to him on social media. In case you're having a dull day, check out these 7 adorable photos of V and Yeontan.
Photos of BTS member V and his pet Yeontan
BTS member V aka Taehyung's adorable dog Yeontan is a star in his own right. Yeontan, also known as Tannie, has fan pages dedicated to him on social media. Given his fan base, Yeontan is also counted as the eighth member of BTS. Not just fans and V, Tannie is also loved by other BTS members, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and Jin. There are several photos and videos of BTS members playing around with Yeontan and well, you need to watch them if you haven't already. Very recently, Taehyung who is very active on social media took to BTS' Twitter account and shared back-to-back videos of Yeontan melting the hearts of ARMY. For the uninitiated, Yeontan was first introduced by Taehyung during Jin's birthday V Live session. Going by the recent videos of Tannie, he has got a lot taller. Also, ARMY can't get over Yeontan's cuteness and we totally understand why! In case you're having a dull day, check out these 7 adorable photos of V and Yeontan.
Too cute to handle
This pic of Kim Taehyung and his dog is just too adorable for words.
Cuteness personified
Seriously, it can't get any cuter than this.
Beyond adorable
All hail Kim Taehyung and Kim Yeontan!
Awwww!
This pic will certainly melt your heart.
Cannot handle this cuteness
As cheesy as it sounds, find someone who looks at you the way Taehyung is looking at Tannie.
Tannie
This cute pic of Yeontan will certainly make you want to adopt one.
