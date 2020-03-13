8 Charming photos of BTS member V aka Taehyung that will make you go weak in the knees

1 / 8

BTS member V aka Taehyung's charming snaps

BTS member V aka Taehyung is one of the cutest members of the K-Pop band. His insane popularity speaks for itself. Taehyung has won millions of hearts with his charming looks, ravishing personality, cuteness and his soulful voice. Speaking of voice, V has an incredible voice! He has been creating buzz for several reasons, one being his solo song 'Sweet Night'. For the uninitiated, V aka Taehyung collaborated with popular K drama Itaewon Class for its OST. Well, the wait is over as V's song is out now. Once you listen to the song, you will definitely fall in love with him all over again. The lyrics of the song are beautiful and poetic at the same time. V's soulful voice did create the magic and ARMY is proud of him. As he continues to inspire and win hearts, check out these photos of the singer.

