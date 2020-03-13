Home
/
Photos
/
BTS V
/
8 Charming photos of BTS member V aka Taehyung that will make you go weak in the knees

8 Charming photos of BTS member V aka Taehyung that will make you go weak in the knees

BTS member V aka Taehyung is one of the cutest members of the K-Pop band. His insane popularity speaks for itself. Taehyung has won millions of hearts with his charming looks, ravishing personality, cuteness and his soulful voice. Today, check out his charming photos.
4706 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    BTS member V aka Taehyung's charming snaps

    BTS member V aka Taehyung's charming snaps

    BTS member V aka Taehyung is one of the cutest members of the K-Pop band. His insane popularity speaks for itself. Taehyung has won millions of hearts with his charming looks, ravishing personality, cuteness and his soulful voice. Speaking of voice, V has an incredible voice! He has been creating buzz for several reasons, one being his solo song 'Sweet Night'. For the uninitiated, V aka Taehyung collaborated with popular K drama Itaewon Class for its OST. Well, the wait is over as V's song is out now. Once you listen to the song, you will definitely fall in love with him all over again. The lyrics of the song are beautiful and poetic at the same time. V's soulful voice did create the magic and ARMY is proud of him. As he continues to inspire and win hearts, check out these photos of the singer.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    That smile though!

    That smile though!

    Kim Taehyung's smile will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 8
    Dapper

    Dapper

    When it comes to style, V is one of the most stylish members of the band.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 8
    Candid

    Candid

    This candid snap of Taehyung is enough to make you fall for him.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 8
    Handsome

    Handsome

    V is incredibly handsome.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 8
    His signature pose

    His signature pose

    Could he be any cuter?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 8
    Cutiepie

    Cutiepie

    His selfie game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Can't take our eyes off him

    Can't take our eyes off him

    This photo won't let you take your eyes off him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Naagin star Anita Hassanandani\'s bikini PHOTOS cannot be missed; Check them out
Naagin star Anita Hassanandani's bikini PHOTOS cannot be missed; Check them out
Nayanthara to Allu Arjun: Find out the LUCKY CHARMS of your favourite South stars
Nayanthara to Allu Arjun: Find out the LUCKY CHARMS of your favourite South stars
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actresses who cannot get enough of organza sarees; Check Photos
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actresses who cannot get enough of organza sarees; Check Photos
Alia Bhatt\'s CANDID photos show she is one happy soul; Check it out
Alia Bhatt's CANDID photos show she is one happy soul; Check it out
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: Sequin outfits worn by B town divas you would want to STEAL; See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: Sequin outfits worn by B town divas you would want to STEAL; See Pics
Anushka Sharma aces her airport look in an all black avatar; See Pics
Anushka Sharma aces her airport look in an all black avatar; See Pics

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement