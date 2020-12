1 / 8

V aka Kim Taehyung's mirror selcas

BTS' J-Hope is not the only one who is the king of mirror selfies. V aka Kim Taehyung has time and again shared his mirror selcas and made ARMY go gaga over him. Lately, TaeTae is creating buzz because of his jaw dropping sexy pictures. As many might know, V, who likes to stay connected with his fans, often shares his pictures that go viral on social media within seconds. On Sunday, Taehyung took to BTS' official Twitter account and shared a series of photos as part of his famous "vcut". Going by the pictures, V can definitely give all the supermodels a run for their money. The Sweet Night crooner has proved the same multiple times. Fans can't get over how handsome TaeTae looks in the pictures from his latest photoshoot. A few days ago, Taehyung's pictures from the photoshoot for Weverse magazine took the internet by storm. If you follow V, then you might know that he loves clicking mirror selfies. Over the years, he has shared many and made fans fall for him. Speaking of that, here are a few mirror selcas of Kim Taehyung that will leave you awestruck.

Photo Credit : BTS Twitter