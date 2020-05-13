BTS: 10 photos of V and his Wooga Squad that makes us want to be besties with the handsome boys

1 / 10

BTS' V and his Wooga Squad

Anyone and everyone who is a big fan of BTS' V aka Taehyung knows that he is a part of Wooga Squad. The members of Wooga Squad include - Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Tae Tae. Taehyung became friends with half of the members while shooting for their famous K-drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and since then, the boys have been inseparable. Tae Tae, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy's friendship just keeps getting stronger day by day. All the boys share a great camaraderie and their social media posts are proof of the same. From supporting each other's work to taking time out of their busy schedules to go on trips and more, Wooga Squad knows how to live life to the fullest and give friendship goals at the same time. For anyone wondering what is the meaning of Wooga in Wooga Squad, in an interview, V revealed that Wooga is an abbreviation for the phrase, "We Are Family" He further stated that though they are not related by blood, they felt that they got along so well that they felt like family. Well, earlier in an interview with Esquire Korea, Park Seo-joon opened up about his friendship with Tae Tae and said, "I am close to V. It just sort of happened somehow. Given the right situation and time, a brother can become a friend and a friend can become a brother. If we have any concerns, we share, listen, and talk to about it. Even if our positions are different, we have something in common," as translated by Hellokpop. As the boys continue to give us friendship goals, check out their best moments together so far.

Photo Credit : Instagram