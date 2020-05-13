/
/
/
BTS: 10 photos of V and his Wooga Squad that makes us want to be besties with the handsome boys
BTS: 10 photos of V and his Wooga Squad that makes us want to be besties with the handsome boys
Anyone who is a big fan of BTS' V aka Taehyung knows that he is a part of Wooga Squad. The members of Wooga Squad include - Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Tae Tae. Check out their best moments together so far.
Written By
Mamta Naik
263319 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 15, 2020 02:37 pm
1 / 10
BTS' V and his Wooga Squad
Anyone and everyone who is a big fan of BTS' V aka Taehyung knows that he is a part of Wooga Squad. The members of Wooga Squad include - Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Tae Tae. Taehyung became friends with half of the members while shooting for their famous K-drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and since then, the boys have been inseparable. Tae Tae, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy's friendship just keeps getting stronger day by day. All the boys share a great camaraderie and their social media posts are proof of the same. From supporting each other's work to taking time out of their busy schedules to go on trips and more, Wooga Squad knows how to live life to the fullest and give friendship goals at the same time. For anyone wondering what is the meaning of Wooga in Wooga Squad, in an interview, V revealed that Wooga is an abbreviation for the phrase, "We Are Family" He further stated that though they are not related by blood, they felt that they got along so well that they felt like family. Well, earlier in an interview with Esquire Korea, Park Seo-joon opened up about his friendship with Tae Tae and said, "I am close to V. It just sort of happened somehow. Given the right situation and time, a brother can become a friend and a friend can become a brother. If we have any concerns, we share, listen, and talk to about it. Even if our positions are different, we have something in common," as translated by Hellokpop. As the boys continue to give us friendship goals, check out their best moments together so far.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Chilling
Here's a pic of the boys having fun to the fullest. Also, ARMY, do you miss V's pink hair?
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Blurry but on point
This selfie might be blurry but its still on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Wooga Squad
Their friendship just keeps getting better day by day.
Photo Credit : Weverse
5 / 10
Vacation
This pic of the squad will definitely give you vacay goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
True friends
This pic of V and Park Seo-joon recently went viral on social media. As you can see, in this pic, Itaewon Class star can be seen going through all extent to click the perfect snap of his close pal, who is posing on the yacht.
Photo Credit : Weverse
7 / 10
Goals
The boys are extremely handsome.
Photo Credit : Weverse
8 / 10
Picture perfect
Everything about this snap is perfect!
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Christmas celebrations
Throwback to the squad's Christmas celebrations. The boys look handsome, but we just can't take our eyes off Tae Tae.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Fun and laughter
The boys always support each other's work. This pic dates back to the time when V attended the screening of "The Divine Fury", a movie featuring his BFFs Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Comments
So nice
Add new comment