BTS member V aka Taehyung gives SIX hair colour inspiration you could opt for the next time

Taehyung is one charming guy and his personality just makes everyone fall in love with him. If you have been a fan of V aka Taehyung, then you must be aware that he has experimented a lot with his hair. He has rocked different colours and effortlessly looked good in it! Check out!
  • 1 / 7
    BTS member V aka Taehyung's different hair colour

    BTS member V aka Taehyung's different hair colour

    BTS members J Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V have a huge fan following worldwide. The Bangtan Boys share a lot of similarities. They have one thing in common and i.e. Bangtan Boys love experimenting with hair colours. Since their debut, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, V, and Jungkook have sported different hairstyles and hair colours giving their fans major inspiration. However, today's post is especially for BTS singer V aka Taehyung who is creating a lot of buzz lately due to various reasons, one being his face tattoo in the music video ON. Taehyung is one charming guy and his personality just makes everyone fall in love with him. If you have been a fan of V aka Taehyung, then you must be aware that he has experimented a lot with his hair. He has rocked different colours and effortlessly looked good in it! If you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then you should definitely take it from BTS' V. Check them out and let us know which one are you planning to choose?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Black

    Black

    We are in love with V's candid photo!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Blonde

    Blonde

    This is one of our absolute favourite.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Ash grey

    Ash grey

    We love the mixture of ash grey and aqua blue colour!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    Blue

    Blue

    Taehyung definitely knows how to pull off blue hair colour.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 7
    Pink

    Pink

    Taehyung proves he can pull off any and every shade from colour wheel. Here's a photo of him flaunting his pink coloured hair!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Red

    Red

    We would want Taehyung to change his hair colour into this again!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

