BTS member V aka Taehyung gives SIX hair colour inspiration you could opt for the next time

BTS member V aka Taehyung's different hair colour

BTS members J Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V have a huge fan following worldwide. The Bangtan Boys share a lot of similarities. They have one thing in common and i.e. Bangtan Boys love experimenting with hair colours. Since their debut, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, V, and Jungkook have sported different hairstyles and hair colours giving their fans major inspiration. However, today's post is especially for BTS singer V aka Taehyung who is creating a lot of buzz lately due to various reasons, one being his face tattoo in the music video ON. Taehyung is one charming guy and his personality just makes everyone fall in love with him. If you have been a fan of V aka Taehyung, then you must be aware that he has experimented a lot with his hair. He has rocked different colours and effortlessly looked good in it! If you're looking for some hair colour inspiration, then you should definitely take it from BTS' V. Check them out and let us know which one are you planning to choose?

Photo Credit : Getty Images