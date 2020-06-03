/
/
/
BTS member V aka Taehyung's fashionable looks prove why he is the ultimate style icon for the ARMY
BTS member V aka Taehyung's fashionable looks prove why he is the ultimate style icon for the ARMY
V aka Taehyung rules the hearts of millions of ARMY members out there. Apart from his infectious energy and heartwarming smile, his sense of style is what makes him a popular favourite! Check out the singer's most stylish looks that prove he can pull off literally any outfit with ease.
Written By
Ekta Varma
5285 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 3, 2020 06:54 pm
1 / 9
V aka Taehyung's style diaries
V aka Taehyung is one of the most loved and celebrated members of the K Pop boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys. The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. Also, BTS members are extremely stylish and give some major fashion inspiration to the ARMY members. BTS is known for its eye-catching fashion in music videos, photoshoots, and epic live performances. BTS members have cultivated their distinct fashion senses, as unique as each of the seven guys themselves. Jin, V, RM, J Hope, Suga, Jungkook & Jimin put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. However, when it comes to style, one of the most fashionable members of the band is V aka Taehyung. He is known to be the most stylish member out of all and never fails in giving some major style goals. V probably has the most clearly defined style among the BTS members. His outfits are usually a variation on wide, flowing black pants paired with button-down dress shirts featuring vivid patterns in bold colours. Here are times the singer left his fans awe-struck as he pulled off the most fashionable looks like a pro!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 9
Slaying the monochromatic look
V looks superb in a simple yet stylish black and white formal look.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 9
ARMY's ultimate style icon
The singer's love for black and white is not limited to formals as he slays in this shirt with a headband.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 9
Pulling off the white suit like a boss
Only when we thought one cannot pull off a white suit, V proves it wrong with style!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 9
Nailing that pink suit in style
No one else but V can pull off a pink outfit with so much confidence!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 9
V steals the show
A white collared t-shirt paired up a blue suit is the epitome of effortlessly fashionable outfit and V shows why!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 9
American Music Awards 2017
The singer opted for a white shirt with a designer jacket with a pair of ripped jeans and looked spectacular.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
8 / 9
Setting major fashion goals
Taehyung opted for chic denim on denim look and teamed it up with a black coat looking stylish as ever.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
9 / 9
Adding that spunk to his outfit
V not only pulls off the casual looks but also can he style a funky jacket with a simple outfit to slay in style!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Add new comment