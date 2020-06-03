BTS member V aka Taehyung's fashionable looks prove why he is the ultimate style icon for the ARMY

1 / 9

V aka Taehyung's style diaries

V aka Taehyung is one of the most loved and celebrated members of the K Pop boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys. The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. Also, BTS members are extremely stylish and give some major fashion inspiration to the ARMY members. BTS is known for its eye-catching fashion in music videos, photoshoots, and epic live performances. BTS members have cultivated their distinct fashion senses, as unique as each of the seven guys themselves. Jin, V, RM, J Hope, Suga, Jungkook & Jimin put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. However, when it comes to style, one of the most fashionable members of the band is V aka Taehyung. He is known to be the most stylish member out of all and never fails in giving some major style goals. V probably has the most clearly defined style among the BTS members. His outfits are usually a variation on wide, flowing black pants paired with button-down dress shirts featuring vivid patterns in bold colours. Here are times the singer left his fans awe-struck as he pulled off the most fashionable looks like a pro!

Photo Credit : Getty Images