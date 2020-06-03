Advertisement
BTS member V aka Taehyung's fashionable looks prove why he is the ultimate style icon for the ARMY

V aka Taehyung rules the hearts of millions of ARMY members out there. Apart from his infectious energy and heartwarming smile, his sense of style is what makes him a popular favourite! Check out the singer's most stylish looks that prove he can pull off literally any outfit with ease.
    V aka Taehyung's style diaries

    V aka Taehyung is one of the most loved and celebrated members of the K Pop boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys. The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. Also, BTS members are extremely stylish and give some major fashion inspiration to the ARMY members. BTS is known for its eye-catching fashion in music videos, photoshoots, and epic live performances. BTS members have cultivated their distinct fashion senses, as unique as each of the seven guys themselves. Jin, V, RM, J Hope, Suga, Jungkook & Jimin put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. However, when it comes to style, one of the most fashionable members of the band is V aka Taehyung. He is known to be the most stylish member out of all and never fails in giving some major style goals. V probably has the most clearly defined style among the BTS members. His outfits are usually a variation on wide, flowing black pants paired with button-down dress shirts featuring vivid patterns in bold colours. Here are times the singer left his fans awe-struck as he pulled off the most fashionable looks like a pro!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Slaying the monochromatic look

    V looks superb in a simple yet stylish black and white formal look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    ARMY's ultimate style icon

    The singer's love for black and white is not limited to formals as he slays in this shirt with a headband.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Pulling off the white suit like a boss

    Only when we thought one cannot pull off a white suit, V proves it wrong with style!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Nailing that pink suit in style

    No one else but V can pull off a pink outfit with so much confidence!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    V steals the show

    A white collared t-shirt paired up a blue suit is the epitome of effortlessly fashionable outfit and V shows why!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    American Music Awards 2017

    The singer opted for a white shirt with a designer jacket with a pair of ripped jeans and looked spectacular.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Setting major fashion goals

    Taehyung opted for chic denim on denim look and teamed it up with a black coat looking stylish as ever.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Adding that spunk to his outfit

    V not only pulls off the casual looks but also can he style a funky jacket with a simple outfit to slay in style!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

