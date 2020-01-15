/
BTS member V's THESE interesting facts will take you by surprise
BTS is one of the popular K-pop bands. V, as we all know, is one of the most adorable and handsome members of the band. Today, we bring to you some of the most interesting and unknown facts about the BTS' V.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: January 15, 2020 02:51 pm
Interesting things to know about BTS' V
BTS is one of the popular K-pop bands. The BTS members include V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, RM and SUGA. The BTS members are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but singers have a huge fan following worldwide. The superstars are often in the news for various reasons. Recently, BTS singer V has been grabbing major headlines. For the uninitiated, photos of Taehyung riding the subway went viral on social media. Coincidentally, Kim Yoo Jung was also taking a ride on the local train. The same sparked rumours of dating. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Is it the same subways station? If yes, OMG!! Ma baby is dating already! She's gorgeous. I approve." However, some fans ridiculed the news and clarified that the two stars were riding the subway on two different days. V, as we all know, is one of the most adorable and handsome members of the band. The singer keeps winning hearts with his kind gestures and cuteness. Today, we bring to you some of the most interesting and unknown facts about the BTS' V.
Real name
V's real name is Kim Taehyung. He was born on December 30, 1995, in Daegu, South Korea and grew up in Geochang County.
Eldest one
V is the eldest of three children with a younger brother and sister.
If not a singer then what?
V once revealed that if not a singer, he would've been a farmer.
The names that were considered before picking V
Before his debut, other names he considered were Lex and Six.
V can play saxophone
V once revealed that he learned saxophone for a number of years during Junior High.
V is ambidextrous
Surprised? V is ambidextrous which means he can write with both his hands.
Loves photography
V loves photography and is highly inspired by the works of Sydney based photographer Ante Badzim.
