BTS member V's THESE interesting facts will take you by surprise

Interesting things to know about BTS' V

BTS is one of the popular K-pop bands. The BTS members include V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, RM and SUGA. The BTS members are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but singers have a huge fan following worldwide. The superstars are often in the news for various reasons. Recently, BTS singer V has been grabbing major headlines. For the uninitiated, photos of Taehyung riding the subway went viral on social media. Coincidentally, Kim Yoo Jung was also taking a ride on the local train. The same sparked rumours of dating. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Is it the same subways station? If yes, OMG!! Ma baby is dating already! She's gorgeous. I approve." However, some fans ridiculed the news and clarified that the two stars were riding the subway on two different days. V, as we all know, is one of the most adorable and handsome members of the band. The singer keeps winning hearts with his kind gestures and cuteness. Today, we bring to you some of the most interesting and unknown facts about the BTS' V.

Photo Credit : Getty Images