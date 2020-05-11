BTS singer V's selfies will make every ARMY member's heart race; Taehyung's shirtless pics will make you swoon

1 / 10

Taehyung's unmissable selcas

BTS is one of the popular K-pop bands in the world right now. It consists of 7 members - V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope. BTS members are all loved by the masses and enjoy a huge fan following worldwide. Speaking about V aka Taehyung, in particular, he is undeniably one of the cutest members of the band. V has won millions of hearts with his charming looks, ravishing personality, sense of humour, and his soulful voice. Even during the lockdown, V and the rest of the members are keeping ARMY entertained by doing VLive or sharing photos and videos on Twitter. Taehyung is very active on Weverse. Recently, he responded to a fan's post when she mentioned that she loves Tae Tae more than her own husband. To this, Taehyung gave a simple yet funny response saying, "Husband-nim." That's not all! He also attached one smirking emoji, one blowing a kiss emoji and one close-eyed smile emoji. He also often keeps sharing his goofy selfies making ARMYs go ROFL. Time and again, Taehyung also shares his shirtless photos which always takes the internet by storm and makes ARMYs heart flutter. A few weeks ago, Taehyung shared his shirtless photo and immediately deleted it. However, 30 seconds were enough for ARMY to screenshot the selfie. As Tae Tae continues to melt millions of hearts, we take a look at some of his selcas including his shirtless photos that created a huge buzz on the internet. Check out!

Photo Credit : Weverse