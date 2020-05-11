/
BTS singer V's selfies will make every ARMY member's heart race; Taehyung's shirtless pics will make you swoon
BTS singer V has won millions of hearts with his charming looks, ravishing personality, sense of humour, and his soulful voice. As Tae Tae continues to melt millions of hearts, we take a look at some of his selcas including his shirtless photos.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: May 11, 2020 01:33 pm
1 / 10
Taehyung's unmissable selcas
BTS is one of the popular K-pop bands in the world right now. It consists of 7 members - V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope. BTS members are all loved by the masses and enjoy a huge fan following worldwide. Speaking about V aka Taehyung, in particular, he is undeniably one of the cutest members of the band. V has won millions of hearts with his charming looks, ravishing personality, sense of humour, and his soulful voice. Even during the lockdown, V and the rest of the members are keeping ARMY entertained by doing VLive or sharing photos and videos on Twitter. Taehyung is very active on Weverse. Recently, he responded to a fan's post when she mentioned that she loves Tae Tae more than her own husband. To this, Taehyung gave a simple yet funny response saying, "Husband-nim." That's not all! He also attached one smirking emoji, one blowing a kiss emoji and one close-eyed smile emoji. He also often keeps sharing his goofy selfies making ARMYs go ROFL. Time and again, Taehyung also shares his shirtless photos which always takes the internet by storm and makes ARMYs heart flutter. A few weeks ago, Taehyung shared his shirtless photo and immediately deleted it. However, 30 seconds were enough for ARMY to screenshot the selfie. As Tae Tae continues to melt millions of hearts, we take a look at some of his selcas including his shirtless photos that created a huge buzz on the internet. Check out!
Photo Credit : Weverse
2 / 10
Can't take our eyes off him
Last year, Taehyung shared messy-haired selfie and captioned it as, "I also really like RM." His caption referred to the tweet that RM had made earlier. However, ARMY members were blown away by V's selfie and yes, it broke the internet within seconds.
Photo Credit : Twitter
3 / 10
V's 30 seconds selfie
On Weverse, V shared a blurred shirtless selfie and deleted it after 30 seconds. However, ARMYs were quick to take a screenshot of it.
Photo Credit : Weverse
4 / 10
Selfie on point
There's no doubt that V's selfies are always on point. After an ARMY member requested Tae Tae to share a selfie, V posted a shirtless pic, and yet again, ARMY lost their minds.
Photo Credit : Weverse
5 / 10
Oh so handsome
V is one handsome guy. And this selfie of Tae Tae will make you fall in love with him for sure. He can be seen sporting a white round-neck tee with a snake printed on it.
Photo Credit : Weverse
6 / 10
Goofy pic
He also shared a pic of himself and his goofy expression in it is too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Weverse
7 / 10
Pancake Taehyung
Throwback to the time when Taehyung shared a series of selfies on Weverse. He captioned one of his photos as, "My face is pancake u know'? and later captioned the other one as, "bbut! you'll still like it right?"
Photo Credit : Weverse
8 / 10
Blast from the past
This selfie will make your heart race for sure.
Photo Credit : Twitter
9 / 10
Could he be any cuter?
To brighten up ARMYs day, Taehyung took to Weverse and shared a picture. In the pic, V put a sun filter on his nose. He captioned it as, "Putting sun on the nose is a kind of a trend nowadays, it's first time I've heard it though) Good morning everyone."
Photo Credit : Weverse
10 / 10
Mirror selfie on point
Taehyung's selfie game is strong. We bet this mirror selfie of V will make you fall in love with him even more.
Photo Credit : Weverse
