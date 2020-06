1 / 8

Taehyung's candid snaps will make you fall in love with him

BTS members RM, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and V have been creating a huge buzz since the beginning of this year. The first half of this year has been incredible so far for all the BTS members. Talking about V aka Taehyung, in particular, he has been winning hearts and how! V has been giving many reasons to make ARMYs fall in love with him more. From being active on Weverse and making ARMYs go ROFL with his hilarious comments to making their hearts race by sharing handsome selfies and more, V has been making ARMYs go gaga over him for a long time. So far, this year V has been making headlines not just for his songs and visuals but more. For the uninitiated, for the second consecutive year, V was declared The Best Face in the World by Starmometer. Other than that, days ago, BTS participated in the Dear Class of 2020 ceremony. The band members delivered moving speeches but ARMYs teared up as V congratulated the graduates using sign language. Also, recently the band members performed their new song 'Stay Gold' on CDTV Live (a Japanese late-night music broadcast show) and made ARMYs heart skip a beat. Many couldn't stop talking about Tae Tae's soothing voice. Fans also even gave him two new nicknames. As reported by Koreaboo, fans called the Sweet Night singer's vocals as "emotional vocal" and "healing voice." Anyone and everyone who is a big fan of V might know that he is also popularly known as Gucci Boy, Baby Bear, CGV, The Wind Prince, and others. Well, V's popularity knows no bounds! With every passing day, V just keeps making ARMYs heart race. As he continues to win hearts, take a look at some of his candid photos.

Photo Credit : Getty Images