BTS' V Mixtape: From his soothing voice to his moving lyrics tease; 5 reasons WHY we cannot wait for KTH1

Here's why we are so excited for KTH1

V aka Taehyung is one of the most loved and celebrated members of the K Pop boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys. The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and has a loyal fan following globally. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. However, when it comes to style, one of the most fashionable members of the band is V aka Taehyung. He is known to be the most stylish member out of all and never fails in giving some major style goals. V probably has the most clearly defined style among the BTS members. His outfits are usually a variation on wide, flowing black pants paired with button-down dress shirts featuring vivid patterns in bold colours. BTS singer V has been teasing with his new upcoming mixtape titled KTH1 for a while! Taehyung decided to share a snippet of his song on Twitter this morning. The untitled song heard the singer croon some of the most emotional lyrics and watched the singer doodle "ARMY" with his finger in the darkness. The singer shared tease with the caption, "Today’s a day when I… miss ARMY. It’s not finished but please listen to this small spoiler and wait." He shared the tease with the warning that he will delete the tweet soon so ARMY better listens to it before that. Just last month, the singer hosted a live broadcast where he gave ARMY an update on his mixtape. As translated by Soompi, the Sweet Night crooner said, "Lately I’m writing a lot of songs. I’m focusing on writing songs, and I always end the day with a drink. Yes, that’s the life I’m living.” Fans are extremely excited for the release of this track and here are a few reasons why!

Photo Credit : Getty Images