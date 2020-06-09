Advertisement
From BTS' V, Suga, RM to Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie: Take a look at K Pop stars' pawfect photos with their dogs

Are you a K-Pop fan as well as a bigtime lover of dogs? Check out your K-Pop idols cuddling up with their puppies!
1738 reads Mumbai Updated: June 9, 2020 06:35 pm
    Check out your K-Pop idols

    Check out your K-Pop idols photos with their pet dogs

    Apart from being bigtime fans of the band members, ARMY, BLINKS to EXO-L's and all other K-Pop fandoms are also in love with their pets. Jimin is currently the only member of BTS who does not have any pets. Jimin had a dog named Ddosun, but the dog, unfortunately, passed away. After his favourite dog died, Jimin never adopted another dog. However, Jimin is known for his love of animals, particularly dogs and cats. He loves V’s dog Yeontan, and anytime BTS films content with animals Jimin always lights up. The members of the all-girl band BLACKPINK also love their pets very much! Fans are treated with sweet moments together with many of their furry friends in broadcasts, live streams, and uploads, but if you’ve ever wanted to know a little bit more about their fur babies you’re in the right place! People are great, but let’s be honest, dogs are way better. These idols love their members like family but, as dog parents, they can’t help loving their fur kids just a little bit more! Check out the adorable snaps of K-Pop members with their pet dogs.

    Photo Credit : VLive

    TWICE's Nayeon

    TWICE's Nayeon

    In November 2017, Nayeon adopted this 2-month-old Pomeranian puppy. She thought about her dog’s name for 3 days, but Chaeyoung helped her choose Kookeu in 3 seconds! Nayeon named her dog after Jihyo‘s line in “Likey”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    TWICE's Mina

    TWICE's Mina

    Puppies are cute and all but Mina’s senior dog, Ray, proves that age is just a number!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    BTS' Suga

    BTS' Suga

    Suga, in particular, is very close to his brown Toy Poodle, Holly. Once, Holly began trending on Twitter after Suga posted two selfies together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Blackpink's Jisoo

    Blackpink's Jisoo

    Every BLINK knows Dalgom and how could they not when Jisoo is always sharing such sweet moments with him!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Blackpink's Jennie

    Blackpink's Jennie

    Jennie's heart truly belongs to her two puppies, Kuma and Kai. Kai is Jennie’s oldest dog, a cocker spaniel with snow-white fur and soulful eyes. Jennie’s other dog, Kuma, is a sweet brown pomeranian who’s the boss of the BLACKPINK family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    EXO's Suho

    EXO's Suho

    To Suho, Byul is more of a daughter than a dog. The two appeared together in the Better Together photoshoot for W magazine.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Blackpink's Rosé

    Blackpink's Rosé

    Although not much is known about Max or Tobi, BLINKs know that Rosé grew up with these two pups and loves them very much. She also has a pet fish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    BTS' RM

    BTS' RM

    RM also has a dog who lives with his family. The dog’s name is Rapmon and is an American Eskimo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    BTS' V

    BTS' V

    V has a dog named Yeontan. V's dog Yeontan is a Pomeranian and is very popular in the BTS fandom.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

