From BTS' V, Suga, RM to Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie: Take a look at K Pop stars' pawfect photos with their dogs

Check out your K-Pop idols photos with their pet dogs

Apart from being bigtime fans of the band members, ARMY, BLINKS to EXO-L's and all other K-Pop fandoms are also in love with their pets. Jimin is currently the only member of BTS who does not have any pets. Jimin had a dog named Ddosun, but the dog, unfortunately, passed away. After his favourite dog died, Jimin never adopted another dog. However, Jimin is known for his love of animals, particularly dogs and cats. He loves V’s dog Yeontan, and anytime BTS films content with animals Jimin always lights up. The members of the all-girl band BLACKPINK also love their pets very much! Fans are treated with sweet moments together with many of their furry friends in broadcasts, live streams, and uploads, but if you’ve ever wanted to know a little bit more about their fur babies you’re in the right place! People are great, but let’s be honest, dogs are way better. These idols love their members like family but, as dog parents, they can’t help loving their fur kids just a little bit more! Check out the adorable snaps of K-Pop members with their pet dogs.

Photo Credit : VLive