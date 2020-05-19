BTS: Which hair colour suits V aka Taehyung the best and least? COMMENT NOW

1 / 7

Which hair colour suits V the best and least?

Anyone and everyone who is a big fan of BTS knows how talented the Bangtan boys are! Apart from talent, many know that the members have many things in common. And one of those things includes their love for experimenting with hair colours. Over the years, V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jin and J-Hope have sported different hairstyles and hair colours giving their fans major inspiration. Speaking of V aka Taehyung, just like his other bandmates, he has pulled off many hair colours in the past. Currently, V's hair colour is black. He has been posting many pictures on Weverse lately and making ARMY's heart race. Over the years, the different hair colours that Taehyung has rocked include ash grey, pink, red, blue, and more. V has proved that he can pull off any and every shade from the colour wheel. However, if you had to pick one colour which suits him the best and one which suits him the least, then which colour would it be? It might be hard to pick one, but do let us know in the comment section below.

Photo Credit : Getty Images