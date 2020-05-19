Advertisement
BTS: Which hair colour suits V aka Taehyung the best and least? COMMENT NOW

BTS: Which hair colour suits V aka Taehyung the best and least? COMMENT NOW

Over the years, the different hair colours that Taehyung has rocked include ash grey, pink, red, blue, and more. However, if you had to pick one colour which suits him the best and one which suits him the least, then which colour would it be?
5864 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Which hair colour suits V the best and least?

    Which hair colour suits V the best and least?

    Anyone and everyone who is a big fan of BTS knows how talented the Bangtan boys are! Apart from talent, many know that the members have many things in common. And one of those things includes their love for experimenting with hair colours. Over the years, V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jin and J-Hope have sported different hairstyles and hair colours giving their fans major inspiration. Speaking of V aka Taehyung, just like his other bandmates, he has pulled off many hair colours in the past. Currently, V's hair colour is black. He has been posting many pictures on Weverse lately and making ARMY's heart race. Over the years, the different hair colours that Taehyung has rocked include ash grey, pink, red, blue, and more. V has proved that he can pull off any and every shade from the colour wheel. However, if you had to pick one colour which suits him the best and one which suits him the least, then which colour would it be? It might be hard to pick one, but do let us know in the comment section below.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Blonde

    Blonde

    ARMY went berserk when Tae Tae shared his shirtless photo on Twitter. Speaking about his hair colour, it absolutely suits him.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 3 / 7
    Red

    Red

    Tae Tae's red hair look set the internet on fire.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Blue

    Blue

    Taehyung's blue hair makes him look snazzy.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 7
    Mint green hair

    Mint green hair

    Remember the time BTS members attended 61st Grammy Awards? Taehyung flaunted his mint green hair and also went viral on social media. He became viral as "The Guy With The Green Hair."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 7
    Black

    Black

    He has always looked fantastic in black, right?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Pink

    Pink

    This colour looks great on him.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Comments

Anonymous

I liked the mint green because it is Sobre but also suitable . This is the best hair colour tae tae

