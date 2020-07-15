From going shirtless to 4 AM selfie with Jimin: BTS' V aka Taehyung's irresistible selcas of 2020 so far

1 / 11

BTS' V aka Taehyung's selcas

BTS is currently creating a huge buzz worldwide. For the uninitiated, BTS released their first new Japanese - language album in two years Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey which features songs from their most recent album Map of the Soul: 7. The album also includes new songs, Stay Gold, and Your Eyes Tell. The song and music video of Stay Gold is pure magic whereas Your Eyes Tell, which is Jungkook's self-composed track is receiving a lot of love. BTS recently performed the song on the Japanese light-night show, CDTV Japan. As always, BTS won hearts with their performance. Speaking of V aka Taehyung, in particular, fans fell in love with his voice all over again. Lately, V has also been making headlines for breaking records, interacting with ARMYs on Weverse and more. A few days ago, V shared a selfie with Peakboy on BTS' Twitter handle and captioned it as, 'Ok, Let's try to start.' The same has left fans speculating if the Wooga Squad members are working on KTH1. As mentioned earlier, Taehyung has been very active and interacting with ARMYs a lot. Time and again, he also treats fans with his handsome selfies. On that note, we have compiled some of the selfies shared by him since the year 2020 began.

Photo Credit : Weverse