From going shirtless to 4 AM selfie with Jimin: BTS' V aka Taehyung's irresistible selcas of 2020 so far

BTS member V aka Taehyung has been very active on Weverse. He has been interacting with ARMYs a lot. Today, we have compiled some of the selfies shared by him since the year 2020 began.
2606 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2020 04:23 pm
  • 1 / 11
    BTS is currently creating a huge buzz worldwide. For the uninitiated, BTS released their first new Japanese - language album in two years Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey which features songs from their most recent album Map of the Soul: 7. The album also includes new songs, Stay Gold, and Your Eyes Tell. The song and music video of Stay Gold is pure magic whereas Your Eyes Tell, which is Jungkook's self-composed track is receiving a lot of love. BTS recently performed the song on the Japanese light-night show, CDTV Japan. As always, BTS won hearts with their performance. Speaking of V aka Taehyung, in particular, fans fell in love with his voice all over again. Lately, V has also been making headlines for breaking records, interacting with ARMYs on Weverse and more. A few days ago, V shared a selfie with Peakboy on BTS' Twitter handle and captioned it as, 'Ok, Let's try to start.' The same has left fans speculating if the Wooga Squad members are working on KTH1. As mentioned earlier, Taehyung has been very active and interacting with ARMYs a lot. Time and again, he also treats fans with his handsome selfies. On that note, we have compiled some of the selfies shared by him since the year 2020 began.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 2 / 11
    V sent his fans into a frenzy when he posted a blurry shirtless selfie on Weverse.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 3 / 11
    If that wasn't enough, TaeTae shared another shirtless selfie and immediately took the internet by storm. The Sweet Night singer was trending worldwide on Twitter for the same.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 4 / 11
    V shared a series of goofy selfies to brighten up ARMYs mood. TaeTae smiled for the camera and made ARMYs go crazy.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 5 / 11
    Taehyung looks handsome in a printed white round neck tee. His messy hairdo makes him look even more handsome.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 6 / 11
    TaeTae knows how to make ARMYs heart skip a beat. He shared this pic with the caption, as translated by one of his fan, '(Putting sun on the nose is a kind of trend nowadays, its first time I've heard it though) Good morning everyone.' Isn't he looking adorable?

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 7 / 11
    A few months back, Taehyung shared a selfie on Twitter and captioned it as, 'ARMYs, the return of the perm is here. What hairstyle did ARMYs choose to have today?'

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 8 / 11
    V made ARMYs heart race by sharing a carfie.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 9 / 11
    There's no doubt that Taehyung and V are best friends. Last month, Taehyung took to Weverse and shared his and Jimin's bed selca at four am KST.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 10 / 11
    A few weeks ago, Suga hosted V in Honey FM where Taehyung spilled beans on his mixtape and did a little reading. The members also took a selfie and both looked adorable beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 11 / 11
    V and Jungkook did a VLive session where they sang songs, worked on their craft skills and interacted with fans as well. ARMYs were then blessed with a Taekook selca. Both look equally adorable, right?

    Photo Credit : Twitter

