From Gucci Boy to Baby Bear: ALL of BTS' V aka Taehyung's adorable nicknames and their meanings DECODED

Anyone who is a fan of BTS' V aka Taehyung knows that he has many nicknames. Recently, he earned two new nicknames. Fans deemed his vocals as "emotional vocal" and "healing voice." Here are his other nicknames and the meanings behind them.
12525 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    BTS' V and his nicknames

    BTS members which consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are equally loved worldwide. The band members have been recently creating a huge buzz and making hearts race for various reasons. Speaking about V aka Taehyung, in particular, he is one of the most cutest members and there's no denying it! Apart from making ARMYs go crazy over him because of his voice, he has been making their hearts race for many reasons since his debut. His good looks, sense of humour, and charming personality is something ARMYs can't resist no matter what! He is one BTS member who is very active on Weverse. From playing games with ARMYs to dropping handsome selfies and more, Tae Tae has been stealing hearts and how! Anyone and everyone who is a fan of BTS might know that they recently dropped a new song titled 'Stay Gold.' The song marks BTS' Japanese comeback. The members performed the song on CDTV Live (a Japanese late-night music broadcast show) and ARMY instantly fell in love with their performance. However, many couldn't stop talking about V and his soothing voice. That's not all! Fans even gave him two new nicknames. As reported by Koreaboo, fans called the Sweet Night singer's vocals as "emotional vocal" and "healing voice." Anyone who is a fan of V knows he has many nicknames. And as he continues to earn more nicknames and win hearts, we list down all of his cute nicknames and the meanings behind them.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    Gucci Boy

    BTS' V is fondly called as Gucci Boy. The singer's love for the brand is evident as he is often seen wearing something from Gucci.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 8
    Baby Bear

    Everyone is aware that BTS' V has a song titled 'Winter Bear' which is beyond good. During a fan sign event, V was asked if he has any childhood nickname that his parents used to call him and Taehyung revealed that his dad used to call him 'baby bear', whereas his mom called him 'honey bear'. How cute is that!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 8
    Tae Tae

    Tae Tae is a short version of his name Kim Taehyung.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 5 / 8
    Baby Lion

    Yes, V is also fondly called as Baby Lion. His cute but fierce appearance earned him this nickname.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 6 / 8
    Secret weapon

    BTS' V has countless nicknames and one of them includes 'Secret Weapon.' The nickname comes from a pre-debut story when Taehyung was kept as a mysterious member of the band. Once he was revealed as a member of BTS, he received a lot of love from ARMYs around the world.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 7 / 8
    CGV

    Taehyung earned this nickname because many fans believe he looks so handsome that his face can only be a CG.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 8
    The Wind Prince

    V is also known as "The Wind Prince." It was RM who gave him this name during one of BTS' Run episodes when BTS played the virtual reality (VR) game.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Comments

Anonymous

awwww love it

Add new comment

