From Gucci Boy to Baby Bear: ALL of BTS' V aka Taehyung's adorable nicknames and their meanings DECODED

BTS' V and his nicknames

BTS members which consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are equally loved worldwide. The band members have been recently creating a huge buzz and making hearts race for various reasons. Speaking about V aka Taehyung, in particular, he is one of the most cutest members and there's no denying it! Apart from making ARMYs go crazy over him because of his voice, he has been making their hearts race for many reasons since his debut. His good looks, sense of humour, and charming personality is something ARMYs can't resist no matter what! He is one BTS member who is very active on Weverse. From playing games with ARMYs to dropping handsome selfies and more, Tae Tae has been stealing hearts and how! Anyone and everyone who is a fan of BTS might know that they recently dropped a new song titled 'Stay Gold.' The song marks BTS' Japanese comeback. The members performed the song on CDTV Live (a Japanese late-night music broadcast show) and ARMY instantly fell in love with their performance. However, many couldn't stop talking about V and his soothing voice. That's not all! Fans even gave him two new nicknames. As reported by Koreaboo, fans called the Sweet Night singer's vocals as "emotional vocal" and "healing voice." Anyone who is a fan of V knows he has many nicknames. And as he continues to earn more nicknames and win hearts, we list down all of his cute nicknames and the meanings behind them.

Photo Credit : Getty Images