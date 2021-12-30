Kim Taehyung Birthday: BTS' V's FAVOURITE Hollywood songs that give us an idea of his PERFECT playlist

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Kim Taehyung

Always trust BTS' V to recommend songs that shall take your breath away, but you'd want to listen to them again and again (and again) until you're absolutely drained out and have the lyrics by heart! BTS' 'baby bear' aka Kim Taehyung has a beautiful mind that has often surprised many, for he never plays by the rules. He has been witnessed being absolutely goofy on camera to being one of the most intelligent beings in many Run BTS episodes. As you can't control V and his epic tactics, you won't even grasp the intensity of V's song recommendations until and unless you really take your time out and listen to the gems. V's Jazz recommendations should be lauded more for they really convey a variety of emotions through free-flowing music. V knows what his favourite people, ARMY, would like and suggests masterpieces accordingly. I'm grateful that I don't quite skip the songs that he recommends for I've truly curated a great playlist for myself as well, thanks to Kim Taehyung and his whimsical yet heartfelt suggestions. On the singer's 26th birthday, we take a look at some of his most prominent recommendations that fans should never miss out on.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES