Kim Taehyung Birthday: BTS' V's FAVOURITE Hollywood songs that give us an idea of his PERFECT playlist

Always trust BTS' V to recommend songs that shall take your breath away, but you'd want to listen to them again and again (and again) until you're absolutely drained out and have the lyrics by heart! BTS' 'baby bear' aka Kim Taehyung has a beautiful mind that has often surprised many, for he never plays by the rules. He has been witnessed being absolutely goofy on camera to being one of the most intelligent beings in many Run BTS episodes. As you can't control V and his epic tactics, you won't even grasp the intensity of V's song recommendations until and unless you really take your time out and listen to the gems. V's Jazz recommendations should be lauded more for they really convey a variety of emotions through free-flowing music. V knows what his favourite people, ARMY, would like and suggests masterpieces accordingly. I'm grateful that I don't quite skip the songs that he recommends for I've truly curated a great playlist for myself as well, thanks to Kim Taehyung and his whimsical yet heartfelt suggestions.
On the singer's 26th birthday, we take a look at some of his most prominent recommendations that fans should never miss out on.
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
Taehyung often shares videos of him jamming to songs in his car, or simply at home. Once, he lauded Jeremy Zucker for his hit 'Comethru' while grooving to this easygoing track.
In one of V's videos playing with a tiger puppet outside, the singer was witnessed listening to this gem of a song from Surfaces. The vibes exude the feel of summer and should motivate you to twirl around to its rhythm.
Coming to his Blues and Jazz recommendations, BTS V has many! He never fails to mesmerize us, ARMY, with his collection of Blues classics, one of them being this incredible song by Etta James, At Last. If you listen to it, be sure to thank our Blues and Jazz enthusiast Taehyung for introducing you to the track!
V once shared about his love for this particular Coldplay song, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' V has been a fan of the group for long, and talk about being a lucky fanboy, BTS collaborated with Coldplay on My Universe which has been one of the most talked-about hits of 2021.
Actress Doris Day's songs exude warmth, comfort, angst and feelings of innocence. V has often recommended her songs including Singin' in the Rain which has been one of his top recommendations.