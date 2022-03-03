PHOTOS: 6 fashion forward looks from BTS’ V’s record breaking mirror selfies

1 / 6

BTS' V

Born Kim Taehyung, South Korean singer, songwriter and actor V is a member of the group BTS. He debuted as part of the group in June 2013, at the age of 18 (internationally), under BIGHIT MUSIC, with BTS’ debut single album, ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’. BTS’ V was first credited as a composer for the ‘Hold Me Tight’ (‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, 2015), which he co-composed and co-produced. Alongside his love for music, V is also known for his photography, artwork, and his fashion sense. On February 28, 2022, V shared dropped some mirror selfies to his Instagram account, showing off his impeccable style. Within hours, the post racked up multiple records, making V the fastest Asian to reach 8 million likes with a single post on Instagram, in less than 4 hours. At present, the post stands at over 13.7 million likes. Check out some of our favourite fashion-forward looks from BTS’ V record-breaking mirror selfies.

Photo Credit : BTS' V's Instagram Account