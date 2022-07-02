PHOTOS: 6 times BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung proved he is the King of Instagram with his mirror selfies

1 / 6

V

BTS member V is a handsome man through and through. On multiple occasions, he has proven that his fashion and beauty standards are above par. More than that, he has no bad angles and hence is a camera beloved, shining through the screens with his charismatic gaze and an enviable stature. Ever since all the seven BTS members launched their Instagram accounts and made them public, V has been a front runner, sharing fun anecdotes from his real life to keep his fans engaged and entertained. As of today, he is very close to achieving 46 million followers and netizens are ready to bet that he will soon cross 100 million within this year. Apart from his daily life, V is akin to sharing many jaw dropping selfies. Here are some of our favourites.

Photo Credit : V's Instagram