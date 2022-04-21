PHOTOS: 6 times BTS’ V made heads turn with his impeccable airport fashion

1 / 6

BTS' V

Born Kim Taehyung, South Korean singer, songwriter and actor V debuted as a part of BTS in June 2013, when he was only 18 years old (internationally). BTS’ V was first credited as a composer for the ‘Hold Me Tight’ (‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, 2015), which he co-composed and co-produced. In 2016, V debuted as an actor under his real name, with a supporting role in KBS2’s historical drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’. V also released an OST for the drama titled ‘It’s Definitely You’, in collaboration with fellow BTS member Jin. With his December 2021 OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for the drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’, V earned his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Alongside his love for music, V is also known for his photography, artwork, and his fashion sense. Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite airport looks worn by BTS’ V.

Photo Credit : News1