PHOTOS: BTS’ V charms in adorable airport look

BTS' V

Kim Tae Hyung, professionally known as V, debuted in 2013 as a part of the boy group BTS, alongside his fellow members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. As part of BTS, V has released three solo songs to date, ‘Stigma’ in 2016, ‘Singularity’ in 2018, ‘Inner Child’ in 2020. In 2016, V debuted as an actor with a role in the historical drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, for which he also released an original soundtrack titled ‘It’s Definitely You’, alongside his fellow BTS member Jin. On August 24, BTS’ V departed from South Korea’s Incheon International Airport for a solo schedule. According to reports, the BTS member is en route to New York, USA. While at the airport, V charmed all those present with his captivating personality, and his brown-themed ensemble. While we await more details about V’s solo schedule, we’ve put together some photos of V’s airport look from today in a special gallery!

Photo Credit : News1