PHOTOS: Six times BTS’ V nailed formal wear

1 / 6

2019 Fact Music Awards

BTS’ Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name ‘V’ is famous for not only his deep vocals, heavenly visuals and amazing acting skills, but also his sense of style. The singer has time and again proved his understanding of fashion through his bold, classy and fresh looks. While V is famous for always experimenting with fashion wearing gender fluid, bold and stylish clothing, one style the singer is particularly fond of is formal wear. Be it shooting 'Run BTS' or an important award show, he always has a suit ready. So, we have picked some of the best style statements made by BTS’ V in suits. Starting with one of the most talked about appearances of BTS’ V. The 25 year old singer made an appearance in grey and white formals with his natural hair colour at 2019 Facts Music Awards. Many people rooted for this attire as Taehyung looked absolutely professional and amazing.

Photo Credit : News1