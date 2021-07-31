PHOTOS: Six times BTS’ V nailed formal wear

© 2018 PINKVILLA
BTS’ Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name ‘V’ is famous for not only his deep vocals, heavenly visuals and amazing acting skills, but also his sense of style. The singer has time and again proved his understanding of fashion through his bold, classy and fresh looks. While V is famous for always experimenting with fashion wearing gender fluid, bold and stylish clothing, one style the singer is particularly fond of is formal wear. Be it shooting 'Run BTS' or an important award show, he always has a suit ready. So, we have picked some of the best style statements made by BTS’ V in suits. Starting with one of the most talked about appearances of BTS’ V. The 25 year old singer made an appearance in grey and white formals with his natural hair colour at 2019 Facts Music Awards. Many people rooted for this attire as Taehyung looked absolutely professional and amazing.
Photo Credit : News1
V looked like an anime character completely as he wore an accessorized black suit and posed at the camera through his blonde hair giving his signature look at 2017 Melon Music Awards.
V made fans swoon as he entered the global press conference for MOTS: Persona. Wine colored suit, blue hair and a white shirt with funky prints, name somebody except Kim Taehyung who can pull off this elite yet bold look.
When V wanted to wear something formal yet fancy, he discovered this look. Black suit, frilled white shirt and a little bit of glitter, there’s nothing he can’t pull off! (2020 Fact Music Awards)
ARMYs and fashionistas felt proud together as V killed it in this formal black suit along with the other members while being awarded the Cultural Merit.
V looked handsome as ever wearing a grey and black attire at Melon Music Awards 2020.