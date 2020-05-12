Advertisement
RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, V, J Hope and Jungkook: Which BTS member aced the nerdy look? COMMENT

It is very rare to see BTS members wearing glasses. But the times that they do, it is an absolute treat to their fans. On that note, take a look at BTS members wearing glasses and let us know who according to you aced the nerdy look.
4344 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Which BTS member aced the nerdy look? COMMENT NOW

    Anyone and everyone who follows BTS or have at least heard about them knows that they are one of the most popular K-pop bands in the world right now. With every album, BTS is breaking records and how! It came as a surprise when RM first revealed that the boys are working on their upcoming album. Since then, BTS members have been giving ARMY an insight into the making of the album. Recently, BTS members went live on YouTube and sat down to discuss their upcoming project. During the discussion, BTS members discussed the number of songs they should feature in the album, style of music and more. Apart from coming live, BTS members have been treating the ARMY with their handsome selfies and videos on Twitter. As we all know, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and RM are all extremely handsome. The boys have not just won hearts with their good looks and talent but their personalities have also made ARMY fall in love with them. Each member is unique in his own way. And let's admit, we fall in love more with them every time they share a new selfie. It is very rare to see them wearing glasses. But the times that they do, it is an absolute treat to their fans. A few weeks ago, Jungkook left ARMY swooning when he shared handsome selfies of himself wearing glasses. In case you don't remember, check out his pic below and also take a look at how handsome Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM and V look wearing glasses. We know it'll be hard to pick but do let us know which BTS member according to you aced the nerdy look. Comment NOW!

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 2 / 8
    RM

    RM is one of the most handsome members of the group. He often keeps posting his pictures wearing glasses. And let's admit, he looks even more handsome when he wears glasses. This selfie of RM will definitely make ARMYs heart race.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 3 / 8
    Jimin

    Jimin is one member of the group who looks handsome in all sunglasses. Here's a pic of baby Mochi wearing glasses. Isn't he cute?

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 4 / 8
    Jin

    Known as worldwide handsome, Jin wearing glasses makes him irresistible. This pic of Jin will make ARMY members swoon for sure.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 5 / 8
    Suga

    This pic of Suga is a perfect treat. When Yoongi wears glasses, his good looks increase.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 6 / 8
    V

    V aka Taehyung is one member of the group who manages to look cute and handsome at the same time. It is a known fact that Taehyung's taste in fashion is unique. Wearing glasses to make his look stand out is one of his favourite things. And well, he looks damn good when he wears glasses.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 7 / 8
    J-Hope

    The sunshine of BTS, J-Hope is often seen wearing glasses. What more can we say? With or without glasses, J-Hope always looks the best.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 8 / 8
    Jungkook

    Like we mentioned earlier, a few weeks ago, Jungkook shared selfies of himself wearing glasses and soon it took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

Comments

Anonymous

jungkook

Anonymous

wow all these guys are handsome and cute in nerdy look
JIN : as name suggests worldwide handsome
JIMIN : so cute , cool , handsome and lovely
JUNKOOK: super duper cute
J-HOPE : as the name suggests " sunshine "
V : handsome
RM : so cool
SUGA: super cute

Add new comment

