/
/
/
RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, V, J Hope and Jungkook: Which BTS member aced the nerdy look? COMMENT
RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, V, J Hope and Jungkook: Which BTS member aced the nerdy look? COMMENT
It is very rare to see BTS members wearing glasses. But the times that they do, it is an absolute treat to their fans. On that note, take a look at BTS members wearing glasses and let us know who according to you aced the nerdy look.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4344 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 12, 2020 12:17 pm
2 / 8
RM
RM is one of the most handsome members of the group. He often keeps posting his pictures wearing glasses. And let's admit, he looks even more handsome when he wears glasses. This selfie of RM will definitely make ARMYs heart race.
Photo Credit : Twitter
3 / 8
Jimin
Jimin is one member of the group who looks handsome in all sunglasses. Here's a pic of baby Mochi wearing glasses. Isn't he cute?
Photo Credit : Twitter
4 / 8
Jin
Known as worldwide handsome, Jin wearing glasses makes him irresistible. This pic of Jin will make ARMY members swoon for sure.
Photo Credit : Twitter
5 / 8
Suga
This pic of Suga is a perfect treat. When Yoongi wears glasses, his good looks increase.
Photo Credit : Twitter
6 / 8
V
V aka Taehyung is one member of the group who manages to look cute and handsome at the same time. It is a known fact that Taehyung's taste in fashion is unique. Wearing glasses to make his look stand out is one of his favourite things. And well, he looks damn good when he wears glasses.
Photo Credit : Twitter
7 / 8
J-Hope
The sunshine of BTS, J-Hope is often seen wearing glasses. What more can we say? With or without glasses, J-Hope always looks the best.
Photo Credit : Twitter
8 / 8
Jungkook
Like we mentioned earlier, a few weeks ago, Jungkook shared selfies of himself wearing glasses and soon it took the internet by storm.
Photo Credit : Twitter
Comments
jungkook
wow all these guys are handsome and cute in nerdy look
JIN : as name suggests worldwide handsome
JIMIN : so cute , cool , handsome and lovely
JUNKOOK: super duper cute
J-HOPE : as the name suggests " sunshine "
V : handsome
RM : so cool
SUGA: super cute
Add new comment