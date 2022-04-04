2022 Grammy Awards: BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook dazzle in dapper fits

    BTS

    A hint of jazz and a dash of ‘Butter’, the boys of BTS were ready for a platter of fun at the 64th Grammy Awards. Joining the fans from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 local time, BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook took to the 2022 ceremony dressed in style. Monochrome fitted suits were their go-to for the event, where classic Louis Vuitton ensembles made them glimmer. It was indeed BTS’ night who wowed the audience right from their entry and created a hype for the never-seen-before stage that they said they had practiced a month for. Nominated for the second time for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, BTS soon hopped on the stage in black outfits and a fiery performance of their nominated track ‘Butter’. Here’s how they looked at the Red Carpet!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    RM

    RM ensured his hair grabbed all the attention!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Jin

    Injury? No problem! Jin's beauty cannot be stopped.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    SUGA

    Bling Bling, SUGA dazzled in this white look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    J-Hope

    He's fabulous and he knows it!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Jimin

    The 'It' boy of every event, BTS' Jimin.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    V

    Make way for the fashion icon please.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Jungkook

    We are in awe of the person that is Jungkook!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images