2022 Grammy Awards: BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook dazzle in dapper fits

A hint of jazz and a dash of ‘Butter’, the boys of BTS were ready for a platter of fun at the 64th Grammy Awards. Joining the fans from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 local time, BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook took to the 2022 ceremony dressed in style. Monochrome fitted suits were their go-to for the event, where classic Louis Vuitton ensembles made them glimmer. It was indeed BTS’ night who wowed the audience right from their entry and created a hype for the never-seen-before stage that they said they had practiced a month for. Nominated for the second time for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, BTS soon hopped on the stage in black outfits and a fiery performance of their nominated track ‘Butter’. Here’s how they looked at the Red Carpet!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
RM ensured his hair grabbed all the attention!
Injury? No problem! Jin's beauty cannot be stopped.
Bling Bling, SUGA dazzled in this white look.
He's fabulous and he knows it!
The 'It' boy of every event, BTS' Jimin.
Make way for the fashion icon please.
We are in awe of the person that is Jungkook!