2022 Grammy Awards: BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook dazzle in dapper fits

BTS

A hint of jazz and a dash of ‘Butter’, the boys of BTS were ready for a platter of fun at the 64th Grammy Awards. Joining the fans from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 local time, BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook took to the 2022 ceremony dressed in style. Monochrome fitted suits were their go-to for the event, where classic Louis Vuitton ensembles made them glimmer. It was indeed BTS’ night who wowed the audience right from their entry and created a hype for the never-seen-before stage that they said they had practiced a month for. Nominated for the second time for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, BTS soon hopped on the stage in black outfits and a fiery performance of their nominated track ‘Butter’. Here’s how they looked at the Red Carpet!

Photo Credit : Getty Images